'It's pretty special': P.E.I.'s Brett Gallant grateful to represent Canada 4 straight years

When P.E.I.'s Brett Gallant steps on to the ice in Scotland later this month, it'll be the fourth straight year he has represented Canada at a world curling championship.

Three of those will be with the Brad Gushue rink of Newfoundland and Labrador, which won the Brier in Kingston, Ont., Sunday.

Last year, Gallant teamed with Jocelyn Peterman to represent Canada at the world mixed-doubles championship.

Gallant, who also represented Canada at the 2009 world junior championship, said wearing the maple leaf on his back never gets old.

"It's pretty special," he said in an interview on CBC's Mainstreet P.E.I. "You know, not many people get the opportunity, so you can't really take it for granted."

Gallant was born in Charlottetown but has been playing with the Gushue rink for the past seven years. He said the support he still receives from P.E.I. has been "incredible."

"Even though we're representing Newfoundland it feels like I'm also representing P.E.I. in a way, so much support from back home," he said.

"It's just incredible. Everybody there pours their support into this team as well. So pretty grateful for that."

Gallant said the team will take a few days off to celebrate the Brier victory before preparing for the the 2020 World Men's Curling Championship, which will be held from March 28 to April 5 in Glasgow, Scotland.

"Scotland, you know, is a bit of a special spot for curling, so we're really looking forward to that and think our families are looking forward to joining us there as well."

