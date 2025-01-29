'It's been pretty special': Red-hot UNO hockey rides six-game winning streak
The Mavericks' nine wins since Dec. 1 is tied for the second-most in the nation.
The Mavericks' nine wins since Dec. 1 is tied for the second-most in the nation.
The mother of three reposted a photo from a previous Chiefs-Bills game, in which Kermit the Frog was seen wearing a Mahomes No. 15 jersey and hanging from a crane
I'm so sorry about these in advance.
The NHL legend shares five children with wife Janet Jones Gretzky, and they're currently grandparents to five grandchildren.
A federal judge in Washington has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a new directive to halt payments of federal grants, loans and other assistance to an array of programs across the country. The White House had said the directive would not impact anyone receiving direct, individual assistance. Rep. Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, reacts to the news on "Balance of Power."
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks' president of hockey operations says he doesn't see a way forward for the current roster amid an ongoing rift between two of its top stars.
Kansas is experiencing the largest tuberculosis outbreak in American history. Here's how to protect yourself, according to an infectious disease doctor.
The president did the predictable.
NOTE: this is not a rumor or suggestion of any kind. It’s an attempt to find a comparable trade to the recent NHL blockbuster between the Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Blackhawks. In this exercise, I will be using the perimeters of Friday’s massive trade that saw Mikko ...
The Calgary native played 12 games for the Senators but has been out of the lineup since being injured in a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Here's why the Rangers decided not to rush into a J.T. Miller trade.
With the Super Bowl 59 matchup set between the Chiefs and Eagles, the two teams revealed their uniforms for Feb. 9's game in New Orleans. Given that the Eagles are the designated home team, many fans hoped that the Eagles would turn to their
Although John Tavares didn't participate in the outdoor practice, he and his two boys were on the ice following the team's skate.
This wild video of Taylor Swift arriving to a Chiefs game shows just how many photographers are there to greet her.
For a brief second after Josh Allen's desperate fourth down heave hit the turf at Arrowhead Stadium, the Buffalo Bills had hope. "There is a flag,” CBS play-by-play standby Jim Nantz announced to the masses watching at home. Kevin Harlan, calling the game for Westwood…
Everywhere President Donald Trump looks, he sees MAGAfest Destiny—including, apparently, the NFL Playoffs. After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in a nail-biter on Sunday, earning them a trip to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row, Trump posted what began as a nice congratulatory note—but quickly veered off into self-aggrandizement. “Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. “What a GREAT Team, Coach, Quarterback
New Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll's introductory press conference on Monday featured a surprise cameo by one of his former players. Former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, who played for Carroll with the Seattle Seahawks, crashed Carroll's presser and…
Here's more on the negotiations between the Rangers and Canucks for J.T. Miller.
With less than 10 days until the NBA trade deadline, HoopsHype has gathered the latest intel on Bradley Beal’s future involving Jimmy Butler trade talks, a Jusuf Nurkic update, notes on several Raptors drawing trade interest, potential moves for the Clipper
Fear not, hockey fans, we have all the good, bad, weird and viral news and stats you may have missed on and off the ice from the past seven days. Let's dive in.
EDMONTON — A panel commissioned by the Alberta government has struck the name of an expert contributor from its COVID-19 report, saying it was included "in error."