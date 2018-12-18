Preview: Indian Premier League 2019 auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 Auction is set to get underway in Jaipur on December 18, with 346 players under the hammer. There are several big ticket contenders, who have all been released by their respective franchises ahead of the auction, in the fray. These include Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Brendon Mccullum, Corey Anderson, Shaun Marsh, Dale Steyn, Martin Guptill and Yuvraj Singh.

The event will begin at 2:30 pm (IST) and will be a single-day affair.

Yahoo Cricket’s IPL 2019 Auction Preview

This is the country-wise breakdown of the 346 players up for grabs: India – 226, South Africa – 26, Australia – 23, West Indies – 18, England – 18, New Zealand – 13, Afghanistan – 8, Sri Lanka – 7, Bangladesh – 2, Zimbabwe – 2, USA – 1, Ireland – 1, and Netherlands – 1.

The player salary cap has been increased from last season’s Rs 66 crore to Rs 80 crore this year, but the squad size has gone down to 25 from 27. The teams are allowed to keep 8 foreign players, one down from last season’s 9. The minimum number of players to constitute a squad is 18.

Here’s how the eight franchises are placed:

Delhi Capitals

Money in the kitty: Rs 25.50 crore

Current squad strength: 15 (5 Overseas players)

Players they can bid for: 10 (3 Overseas players)

Kings XI Punjab

Money in the kitty: Rs 36.20 crore

Current squad strength: 10 (4 overseas players)

Players they can bid for: 15 (4 overseas players)

Kolkata Knight Riders

Money in the kitty: Rs 15.20 crore

Current squad strength: 13 (3 Overseas players)

Players they can bid for: 12 (5 Overseas players)

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Money in the kitty: Rs 18.15 crore

Current squad strength: 13 (3 Overseas players)

Players they can bid for: 12 (5 overseas players)

Rajasthan Royals

Money in the kitty: Rs 20.95 crore

Current squad strength: 16 (5 Overseas players)

Players they can bid for: 9 (3 Overseas players)

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Money in the kitty: Rs 9.70 crore

Current squad strength: 20 (6 Overseas players)

Players they can bid for: 5 (2 Overseas players)

Mumbai Indians

Money in the kitty: Rs 11.15 crore

Current squad strength: 18 (7 Overseas players)

Players they can bid for: 7 (1 Overseas player)

Chennai Super Kings

Money in the kitty: Rs 8.40 crore

Current squad strength: 23 (8 Overseas players)

Players they can bid for: 2 (0 Overseas players)

In a first, the auction will be conducted by Hugh Edmeades, and not by IPL regular Richard Madley.