Previewing the 2024 election cycle in Arizona

RFI

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has announced in a letter that from 1 January 2024, France will no longer accept new imams trained and sent by other countries. This in a bid to reduce "foreign influence" on Islam in France. That means by 1 April 2024, imams sent from other countries still present in France will not be able to remain under their current status.Instead, they will have to change their status and a specific framework will be implemented to enable associations managing place