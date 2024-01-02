Previewing the 2024 election cycle in Arizona
The race to the White House will run right through Arizona in the 2024 election cycle.
The race to the White House will run right through Arizona in the 2024 election cycle.
The holiday photo absence has only added to the mystery surrounding the ex-first lady, who has been MIA from her husband's 2024 campaign and court appearances.
ABC aired an interview Sunday with three former White House staffers who testified before the Jan. 6 committee, and Trump was not pleased
Christina Bobb accused opponents of the former president of putting out ‘propaganda’ to harm his 2024 presidential run
These nine new state laws go into effect Jan. 1.
If you are already bored by the pre-election electioneering being mounted by UK political parties, then standby for global pre-election electioneering. This year over 2 billion people will vote for new governments across the globe: the US, the UK, Iran, India, Pakistan, Mexico, EU, Russia (a joke), Indonesia and a host of European nations. In short, a combined population of 49% of the world.
"If there was any validity about keeping Trump off a ballot, you would see 48 other states trying to do the same thing," Sununu told CNN on Sunday.
The Georgia Republican got called out on social media for disparaging the Democratic ex-president while ignoring the sex offender's friendship with Trump.
Mr Giuliani said he ‘didn’t know how to go about’ applying for a pension
As Donald Trump stood before a crowd earlier in December, he joked about the increasingly frenzied speculation over his plans for a second term in power.
Three former Trump administration officials who vocally criticized the former president in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol in a joint interview Sunday warned he would pose a danger to democracy if reelected to a second term. Former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin, former White House deputy…
Rep. Lauren Boebert's decision to switch districts could deflate conservative enthusiasm in the 3rd district and help Democrats flip the seat in 2024.
In the most powerful democracy in the world, two of its last four leaders have been chosen by a minority of voters. The US’s Electoral College system is now functioning far from how its creators originally intended, Gustaf Kilander writes
A Russian egg magnate has survived an assassination attempt two days after the authorities started investigating him for alleged price fixing.
Prague has refused to attend a UN Security Council meeting called by Moscow over an alleged Ukrainian attack on Belgorod on Dec. 30, amid the Russian Defense Ministry claims that Czech-made Vampire RM-70 multiple rocket launchers were involved.
French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has announced in a letter that from 1 January 2024, France will no longer accept new imams trained and sent by other countries. This in a bid to reduce "foreign influence" on Islam in France. That means by 1 April 2024, imams sent from other countries still present in France will not be able to remain under their current status.Instead, they will have to change their status and a specific framework will be implemented to enable associations managing place
Russia called for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council to censure Ukraine after an attack on Russian soil. Barbie Nadeau reports on what was said at that meeting.
The disgraced former congressman had posted a poll asking his 120,000 followers on X whether he should remain in the Republican party
"Christie is a friend but his race is at an absolute dead end," Gov. Sununu tells CNN's Dana Bash The post Chris Christie Could Cost Nikki Haley the Primary, NH Gov Says: ‘The Only Person That Wants Christie to Stay in Is Donald Trump’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy honoured his people's resilience in times of bloodshed in a long and lyrical New Year speech, while Russian leader Vladimir Putin stressed his country's unity in a short and stern message that made only passing reference to the war. The speeches - traditional Dec. 31 messages in both Russia and Ukraine - came as both countries marked the end of the year with increased air attacks on each other's territories. "The major result of the year, its main achievement: Ukraine has become stronger," Zelenskiy said in a televised address interspersed with footage of cities under attack and meetings with leaders of Ukraine's Western allies.
If Ukraine liberates the Russian-occupied Crimea and southern territories it will protect Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa from direct attacks by the Russian military, while the threat to Melitopol will be significantly reduced.