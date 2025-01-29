Price of healthy food rose at twice rate of junk food, study finds

Healthy food has grown more expensive at twice the rate of junk food, research has found.

A study by the Food Foundation said more nutritious food has never been more expensive and that healthy meals cost twice as much per calorie as junk food.

Experts warned of a “tragic imbalance” between food that is affordable and food that is nutritious.

Healthier options have increased in price at twice the rate of less-healthy options in the past two years, the study found. The study also shows that food manufacturers and retailers were much more likely to promote unhealthy foods.

More than a third of food and soft drink advertising spending is on confectionery, snacks, deserts and soft drinks, compared to just 2 per cent for fruit and vegetables.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report also noted that a quarter of places to buy food in England were fast-food outlets, rising to a third in the most deprived areas.

The most deprived fifth of the population would need to spend 45 per cent of their disposable income on food to afford the government-recommended healthy diet, rising to 70 per cent for these households that also have children, researchers found.

Children from the most deprived households were found to be eating 20 per cent less fruit and vegetables than wealthy children.

Those from poor backgrounds were also nearly twice as likely to be obese.

Anna Taylor, of the Food Foundation, said: “Our Broken Plate report sadly shows that our food system is failing to provide large swathes of the population with the basic nutrition needed for them to stay healthy and thrive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is a tragic imbalance in the UK between the food that is marketed, available and affordable, and foods that are healthy and sustainable. Often it is the most vulnerable children in our society who suffer the worst consequences of this.

“Not only can lack of nutrition lead to serious health conditions, it can also lead to children being unable to concentrate in school and have a lasting negative impact on mental health, entrenching inequalities from a young age.”

Henry Dimbleby, the former food tsar says Britain stood at a ‘critical moment’ - David Rose

Henry Dimbleby, the former food tsar and author of the most recent national food strategy, said Britain stood at a “critical moment”.

He said: “As the Government rolls out its new food strategy, addressing the incentives that drive the sale and aggressive marketing of unhealthy foods must be a top priority. The human and economic toll is too great to ignore any longer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Food Foundation wants Labour to develop new taxes to encourage businesses to reformulate food and drink in a similar way to the soft drinks levy. It also wants VAT removed from healthy meals in restaurants and fast-food outlets, and restrictions on unhealthy food advertising.

Daniel Zeichner, the minister for food security and rural affairs, said the Government’s cross-party food strategy was designed to “ensure our food system can continue to feed the nation, realise its potential for economic growth, protect the planet, and nourish individuals”.

He said: “We cannot do this alone, which is why we are working with those across the food sector, utilising their expertise, to transform the industry for good.”