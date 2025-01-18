Priced out of Lions tickets, this longtime Windsor, Ont., fan will watch from 'lions den' at home

Alexander Gouin says he's one of scores of lifelong Detroit Lions fans who have been priced out of Saturday's face-off with the Commanders at Ford Field.

Tickets to see the teams play ranged from roughly $400 US to upwards of more than $3,000 US on some resale sites Friday afternoon.

Gouin, who has been a Lions fan for more than 25 years, says while he's unable to afford tickets, he will not miss the game.

"We're going to be watching in the basement. We have the Lions den at our house, we got Lions memorabilia up there, a couple autographed pieces of equipment and stuff that we get to enjoy," Gouin said on Windsor Morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he's been fortunate to be there in person for every other game the Lions have played in over the past year, except the opener, and it is "a little sad" that he can't be there in-person this time around.

"I'm just gonna have to sit this one out," Gouin said.

"It's tough and they're raising the prices again. So, we've been fortunate enough to go to some games."

Kingsville resident wins tickets in DWBIA contest

Meanwhile, Kingsville resident Donald Smith has emerged the lucky winner of Downtown Windsor's Shop and Win Contest, walking away with two tickets to see the Detroit Lions in playoff action.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA), which organized the six-day contest, said the contest saw hundreds of entries, generated more than $13,000 in local spending, and supported 72 downtown businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This contest was a fantastic way to encourage people to shop local and support our downtown businesses," said Debi Croucher, DWBIA executive director.

WATCH: Windsor flies Honolulu blue flag to kick off Detroit Lions playoff run

"We were thrilled to see participation from not just Windsorites but also visitors from surrounding communities. The enthusiasm and excitement were palpable, and we are grateful for everyone who contributed to this initiative."

The winner between the Lions and Commanders will advance to the National Football Conference (NFC) championship game, where they will face the winner of the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams match-up — with a trip to Super Bowl 59 on the line.