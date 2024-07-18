"I was priced out of Walthamstow" — Olympian and broadcaster Jeanette Kwakye on finding space in Hornchurch

I moved to Hornchurch about two years ago. I’d been living in Walthamstow, where I grew up, and where my family also live. We were completely priced out — the house values there are crazy. When we had kids, we decided to take a step out eastwards to get more space.

It’s taking a while to get used to the new area after living in Walthamstow for most of my life; my dentist and my doctor are still in Walthamstow. I’m slowly divorcing myself from the area, but I’m definitely happy with the move to Hornchurch. There’s a community vibe, and there’s so much greenery around. We’re very blessed to live in a lovely house and to have the space for the kids to be able to grow and thrive.

Eating and drinking

Marley’s Brasserie on Billet Lane is a lovely breakfast and brunch spot. It’s a nice place to take the kids. They do great food. I go for waffles or pancakes, and I’ll pick off my kids’ plates too. But it’s becoming one of those places that people have started to Instagram, so we’re like: how much longer are we going to be able to eat here?

Jeanette photographed within Marley's Restaurant, Billet Lane. (Daniel Lynch)

There’s a cute independent café called Small Talk Tearooms on Laurie Walk in Romford. It’s got gorgeous décor — it’s like going to your grandma’s living room. You can sit down there and have a cup of coffee, and it’s really, really lovely.

Liana’s Tea Shop, also on Billet Lane, is another great cafe. It serves nice afternoon teas, cakes and sandwiches.

Liana's Tea Shop within Langton's House & Gardens, Billet Lane. (Daniel Lynch)

Where I work out

During lockdown, we built a home gym in the back of our garden. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done: it’s my sanctuary.

Eastbrookend Country Park is down the road. It’s a lovely place and you see lots of local people going there to work out. They’ve got an outdoor gym and I taught my son to ride his bike there. Most days, we all get on our bikes and go for a cycle there. We’re quite an active family like that.

It’s a conservation area, with marshes, woodland and lakes, so we take the kids there to look for bugs and lizards. They love going there. There are nice stables around the back at Eastminster School of Riding. My daughter’s not quite old enough to get on a horse, but she’s desperate for her sixth birthday to come, when she’ll get the chance to try.

Langton's House & Gardens, Billet Lane (Daniel Lynch)

To commune with nature

Eastbrookend Country Park is definitely the best park nearby. It’s very green and they’ve done such a good job of making sure that everyone understands what each different area is for. It’s expansive: it goes from Elm Park right through to Dagenham.

There’s another beautiful park nearby called Raphael Park. When I moved here, I pronounced it ‘Raff-eye-ell’, because that’s how it’s spelled. But when you talk to the locals from Essex, they call it ‘Ray-fells’. I still say ‘Raff-eye-ell’. It’s gorgeous, with a playground and massive lake where we feed the ducks. My husband does his Park Run there every other Saturday.

Grocery shopping

Romford Market (Daniel Lynch)

I love a market. I’m a market girl. When I was in Walthamstow, my favourite thing to talk about was the fact that Walthamstow Market is the largest outdoor street market in Europe. I’d tell everybody. Now, the closest market is Romford Market. I go there whenever I get the chance.

It’s very different to Walthamstow

Market. I buy my groceries there — all the foods that I like to cook with, that I can’t normally get in a Tesco or Sainsbury’s, like plantains, ripe avocados, big slabs of fish. I can feel the fruit, give the fish a good sniff to see if it’s right. I want to make sure everything is good. I never thought I’d become my mum, but I am her now.

I do use some chain supermarkets too: there’s a local Tesco’s and a Waitrose down the road.

For a culture fix

There’s Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch on Billet Lane and a couple of cinemas in Romford, but we tend to venture into town for that. Hornchurch is suburban — it’s not really that kind of vibe. There’s not a music venue or a nightclub that I’d frequent in this area

Queen's Theatre, Billet Lane (Daniel Lynch)

Getting around

The Elizabeth line is a game-changer that has transformed this part of the world. On that purple line, you’re into central London within half an hour, and you can be at Heathrow within the hour.

Commuters are very excited about the fact that it’s cut journey times down so much. It’s bonkers what it’s done. We pick up the Lizzy line from Gidea Park.

Hornchurch, which is slightly nearer, is also on the District line. We can get that into town too, but it’s slower.

Dream street

Latham Place. It’s gorgeous and the houses are massive. I think like a mum: the schools are good round there too. It’s a nice area to be in.

Jeanette Kwakye will be presenting the Olympics live from Paris (Daniel Lynch)

Something you only see in Hornchurch

West Ham fans. Everyone has migrated out of east London and moved this way. It feels like a natural progression. They all jump on the District line on their way to the London Stadium. I’m an Arsenal fan. We have good fun with the neighbours on either side, who are both West Ham fans.

What’s the catch?

I want to be in and around shops that sell the spices and seasonings that are connected to my culture and that I use in my cooking. That’s not always the case. It’s not so much a downside as an inconvenience.

In three words

Relaxed. Community. Green.

Jeanette Kwakye will be presenting the Olympics live from Paris every morning on BBC1 from 8am, starting on July 27. @jeanettekwakye

Schools

Towers Infant School and Hacton Primary School are both rated outstanding, with a further six primaries nearby, all deemed good. For secondaries, Hornchurch High School, Abbs Cross Academy and Arts College and Sanders Draper are the top choices in the area.

Buying in Hornchurch

Average flat price: £257,170

Average house price: £561,240

Renting in Hornchurch

Average flat price, pcm: £1430

Average house price, pcm: £2240

Source: Hamptons & Land Registry