Prices differ for StarHub, Singtel broadcast packages for Rugby World Cup

The Webb Ellis Cup, which goes to the winning nation of the Rugby World Cup (FILE PHOTO: Reuters/Issei Kato)

SINGAPORE — Both StarHub and Singtel will be offering full coverage of all 48 matches of the Rugby World Cup in Japan later this year.

However, the rival pay-TV services have put up different prices for fans to sign up to watch the tournament, which will be held from 20 September to 2 November.

No extra cost for StarHub sports subscribers

For StarHub, all its current Sports Entertainment Pass and Sports Group subscribers will be able to enjoy the event – on the beIN Sports Rugby channel, via its Go streaming app or www.starhubgo.com – without paying extra dollars.

For those who have yet to subscribe, it costs $29.90 per month to subscribe to StarHub’s Sports Entertainment Pass on a two-year contract, or $49.90 per month with no contract.

Existing StarHub customers with three basic groups can also subscribe to the Sports Group for an extra $21.40 per month, with no contract, to follow the action.

Besides the Rugby World Cup, subscribers will also get access to 13 sports channels, which include coverage of tournaments such as the BWF World Championships, FIBA Basketball World Cup and ITTF World Tour Grand Finals.

The beIN Sports Rugby channel on StarHub’s platforms will go on-air on 6 September. Leading up to the actual play-offs, fans can look forward to round-the-clock rugby programming featuring the iconic tries and favourite tackles from the past Rugby World Cups.

“The Rugby World Cup 2019 is a testament of our commitment to customers; we are pulling out all the stops to deliver the programmes our customers love, to give better value with no change in prices,” said Yann Courqueux, StarHub vice-president (home product), in a media release on Wednesday (7 August).

Sign-on fee for Singtel broadcast

Singtel, on the other hand, said in a media release on Thursday that it will be broadcasting the Rugby World Cup on its CAST mobile video app and Singtel TV platform, also on the beIN Sports Rugby channel.

However, it has priced its pay-per-view sign-on fee at an early bird special of $68.90 (inclusive of GST) from 8 to 31 August. Thereafter, the package will be available for $78.90 (inclusive of GST) until the end of the tournament. The Rugby World Cup package price applies to all Singtel TV subscribers who wish to catch the tournament including those who have the Action Value Pack sports package.

Fans can sign up at singtel.com/cast with a valid credit or debit card. Singtel TV customers can log on to singtel.com/TV, call 1609 or press the blue button on the Singtel remote control to sign up.

“With Japan only an hour ahead of Singapore, the tournament is in the perfect time zone for fans to enjoy the matches without losing any sleep,” said Yuen Kuan Moon, Singtel’s chief executive officer (Consumer Singapore).

A total of 20 nations are taking part in the tournament, including defending champions New Zealand and first-time host Japan. The Asian nation will face Russia at Tokyo Stadium in the tournament opener on 20 September, while the final will be at Yokohama Stadium on 2 November.

New Zealand is the most successful team in Rugby World Cup history, winning the trophy three times, while Australia and South Africa have two victories each.

