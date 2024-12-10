Prices are soaring and N.L. food banks are treading water to meet the community's needs

Winston Howse is the chairperson of the Gander and Area Food Bank. (Troy Turner/CBC - image credit)

Winston Howse is the chairperson of the Gander and Area Food Bank.

Winston Howse is the chairperson of the Gander and Area Food Bank. (Troy Turner/CBC)

For many, it's nearing the most wonderful time of the year. For many others, it's the season when money is tightest and they need help. And, for food banks, it's a hectic season where needs are at their peak.

"When people are sitting down and going over their expenses, they're realizing that they're going to be short money for buying … Christmas gifts and stuff like that," said Winston Howse, chairperson of the Gander and Area Food Bank. "They've got to make a decision, you know, put food on a table, pay a bill or stuff like that."

And that's where Winston, and groups like his, step in. They're there to help people "get over the hump," he says.

The price of groceries have skyrocketed and food banks are feeling the pinch. Not only does it affect their bottom line, as they have to spend more money on the same number of items, but it also means more people have less money and now rely more on food banks for assistance.

"It's a challenge to meet the demand," said Howse.

"The cost of living has just gone through the roof. Even people that are well-to-do, they're finding it hard. So you can imagine what it's like for low income and working poor. I don't know how are they doing it, but this is why we're seeing an increase."

The Gander and Area Food Bank, one of two food banks in the aviation town, were feeding about 180 to 200 families a month last year. That number has climbed to the 300 range in recent weeks.

Howse says they're lucky to have a generous community to draw from and plenty of individual and corporate support.

"We're here to support the community and we get the support back in droves from the community," he said. "Gander is a very giving community. And we just want to say thank you to Gander for all the efforts … and support that they give us."

Maj. Stan Higdon of the Salvation Army in Twillingate says the food bank in his region is going well, thanks to the generosity of people.

Maj. Stan Higdon of the Salvation Army in Twillingate says the food bank in his region is going well, thanks to the generosity of the people. (Troy Turner/CBC)

The Twillingate food bank operates out of the Salvation Army church. It's another area of the province blessed with community support, said Maj. Stan Higdon.

"We never run short," he said.

"We're also connected with Atlantic Grocery in Bay Roberts, where we buy wholesale, which contributes to all the food that we're able to handle."

This year's annual kettle campaign is also a major boost to the food bank, usually collecting between $8,000 to $10,000 annually. The money stays in the Twillingate area, says Higdon.

"We encourage people to just contribute to the food bank and we'll make sure that everyone that's in need is supplied," he said.

"If the economy is bad, we're going to have more stress with regards [to] supplying food. But we have not run out of food … because we have extra money that we're able to buy food. It never gets to that point where we can't supply."

Irene Pitcher has led the Grand Falls-Windsor, Bishop's Falls Community Food Bank for the last two years.

Irene Pitcher has led the Grand Falls-Windsor, Bishop's Falls Community Food Bank for the last two years. (Troy Turner/CBC)

The Grand Falls-Windsor and Bishop's Falls food bank is also feeling the same pressure. But like their partners in other communities, they never have an empty shelf.

Irene Pitcher, has chaired the committee running the food bank for the past two years. She says they also get incredible support from the community.

"I won't say we're struggling, but we're keeping up," she said. "The price of groceries now, there's a lot of people that have to come to the food bank that didn't have to come before. And I am 100 per cent sure there are people out there that don't come to the food bank that really need to."

WATCH | Many people aren't thinking about big-ticket gifts. It's food hampers on their wish list:

The Grand Falls-Windsor, Bishop's Falls Community Food Bank has an entourage of community support, from businesses, non-profits and individuals. That hasn't waned over the year, despite the fact it's costing more to donate.

"The food bank means a lot to them," she said. "They realize, 'I can donate, I'm very special because I can donate.' There are a lot of people in there that can't. They would love to donate, but they can't because they just can't afford to," said Pitcher.

It's tough to predict what will happen with food banks, as grocery prices continue to rise, says Pitcher. She's hoping provincial and federal governments take a hard look at the situation to see if there's anything that can be done.

"If you asked me if there was a time that we would never need a food bank, I would have to say 'No, that's never going to happen,'" she said. "As long as we're getting the food come in, we will be here to serve the people. And there's no doubt in my mind that we will get donations."

Accreditation on the way

To help streamline and create new procedures, Food Banks Canada is introducing new standards of excellence.

The national organization is working with its 4,750 food banks on an "Ethical Food Banking Code," to ensure consistent, respectful and safe handling of the donated food.

Gander and Area Food Bank accreditation co-ordinator, Kevin Barrett, is leading the organization. through a new set of standards and practices introduced by Food Banks Canada.

Gander and Area Food Bank accreditation co-ordinator, Kevin Barrett, is leading the organization through a new set of standards and practices introduced by Food Banks Canada. (Troy Turner/CBC)

Kevin Barrett, who's spent four decades in food service, is coordinating the effort in Gander.

"There's 170-something standards we have to meet," Barrett said. "We meet most of them to a certain degree. But my job is to make sure we meet them all the way. And I'm working with a consultant in St. John's, and we're working together to make sure that every food bank will meet all those standards. And I assure you, they will."

The accreditation means a lot of training for volunteers and changes to the operation, but it also adds a level of comfort in knowing the clients of food banks will benefit.

"I think the clients are very happy with the food we're getting from here, to the best of my knowledge," Barrett said. "We've changed the way we present the food to our clients. Now, you know, they get to pick their food, which just started lately, and the clients are very happy with that."

The accreditation process will continue into the new year.

Download our free CBC News app to sign up for push alerts for CBC Newfoundland and Labrador. Click here to visit our landing page.