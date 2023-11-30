New pricing benchmarks lower gas by 17 cents across parts of Labrador

Gas prices are on the rise due to a rebounding global oil industry and higher carbon taxes. (Terry Roberts/CBC - image credit)

Drivers in parts of Labrador will see a 17-cent decrease in the price of gas, in the wake of Thursday morning's price setting from the PUB. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Gas prices across parts of Labrador dropped by more than 17 cents Thursday, as the Newfoundland and Labrador Public Utilities Board has updated its pricing benchmarks for the region.

The price of gas in several areas of Labrador — from the Straits to Red Bay, Lodge Bay to Cartwright, and parts of the south coast where fuel is delivered by drum — decreased by 17.1 cents per litre to better reflect the cost of supply, according to a statement.

Most benchmarks hasn't been adjusted since the summer.

The change puts the price of fuel in the regions between $1.87 and $2.08 per litre, but other fuels in the regions saw steep increases.

Diesel increased by 10.6 cents per litre in the same parts of Labrador, and stove oil increased by 9.22 cents per litre.

Other regions, like central Labrador, the north coast and parts of the south coast where fuel is supplied by tanker, saw movement on fuels of less than a penny.

Gas decreased by 0.1 cents per litre, diesel increased by 0.4 cents per litre and stove oil increased by 0.39 cents per litre.

3-cent hike in furnace oil

Elsewhere in Newfoundland and Labrador, drivers will see an increase in the price of gas of 0.7 cents per litre. The change puts the price on the Avalon Peninsula at a maximum of $1.683, while prices in other parts of Newfoundland range between $1.68 and $1.85 per litre and are between $1.69 and $2.08 per litre in Labrador.

Diesel increased by 2.2 cents per litre across much of the province, but increased 2.1 cents per litre in Labrador West and Churchill Falls. The change puts prices between $2.08 and $2.20 per litre in Newfoundland and between $1.96 and $2.50 per litre in Labrador.

The price of furnace oil increased by 2.94 cents per litre across the province, putting prices between $1.36 and $1.55 per litre on the island.

Stove oil increased by 1.6 cents per litre across Newfoundland and much of Labrador, but increased by 1.91 cents per litre in Labrador West and Churchill Falls. The new prices for the fuel now range between $1.38 and $1.56 per litre in Newfoundland and between $1.41 and $1.95 per litre in Labrador.

Propane decreased by 0.3 cents per litre, putting prices between 96 cents and $1.09 per litre in Newfoundland and between 82 cents and $1.27 per litre in Labrador.

