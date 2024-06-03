Pride celebrations kick off all weekend across Oklahoma City
Pride celebrations kick off all weekend across Oklahoma City
Pride celebrations kick off all weekend across Oklahoma City
It's good to be Bobby Mac this week.
The couple, who already share two kids together, are expecting to welcome their third baby this December.
After regular caddie Mike "Fluff" Cowan took a spill, PGA Tour pro used a couple volunteers from the gallery before professional help finally arrived.
HERZOGENAURACH, Germany (AP) — Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann says he's shocked that a public broadcaster asked participants in a survey if they would prefer more white players in the national soccer team.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — When it was over, Vincent Trocheck wrapped his arms around goaltender Igor Shesterkin. Mika Zibanejad took a knee along the boards, watching Florida celebrate. Some other members of the New York Rangers stared blankly, just waiting for the handshake line to form. The best team in the regular season isn't going to the Stanley Cup Final — again. This time, that would be the Rangers. There hasn't been a Presidents' Trophy winner to double up with the Stanley Cup in 11 years, an
NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA on Sunday upgraded Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter's foul against Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark to a flagrant-1 violation after reviewing the play. Carter gave a shoulder shot to Clark that knocked her to the floor before an inbound pass during the third quarter of Saturday's 71-70 win by the Fever. The officials called it an away-from-the-ball foul and didn't review the play. It was deemed a common foul at the time. “I wasn’t expecting it,” Clark said after the ga
Cristiano Ronaldo is reduced to tears after his Al-Nassr side lose the King's Cup final to rivals Al-Hilal on Friday night in a game with three red cards.
The fish came in at 55 pounds, which could set a new record.
PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek provided a simple explanation for why she requested that the French Open not put her on the schedule during one of its night sessions, which often turn into way-past-midnight sessions.
DALLAS — Kris Knoblauch arrived to find a locker room in turmoil.
The former soccer star shared the snap on Instagram on June 1 following his team's draw against St. Louis City SC
Following UFC 302, Dustin Poirier openly discussed his thoughts on retirement and what went wrong vs. Islam Makhachev.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Skye Blakely didn't want to hear it. Just like most teenagers whenever their parents offer to help.
A stellar outing from Sergei Bobrovsky and big goals from Sam Bennett and Vladimir Tarasenko led the way in the Panthers’ series-clinching win in the Eastern Conference final.
Third seed Carlos Alcaraz appeared back to his swashbuckling best as he dismantled Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets on Sunday to reach the last eight at the French Open. The 21-year-old was too swift and enterprising for the 23rd seed who was unable to punch through the Spaniard's defences in their sixth meeting on the senior tour but their first on clay.After trading breaks early in the first set, Alcaraz broke again to lead the 23-year-old Canadian 5-3.He served out to claim the opener 6
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Islam Makhachev defended his lightweight title and extended his winning streak to 14 fights, third-longest in UFC history, by getting a submission victory over Dustin Poirier in the fifth round on Saturday night at UFC 302. Overcoming one of the sport's accomplished veterans and a crowd that was against him from the start, Makhachev ran his record to 26-1 and said afterward he may move up in weight for another challenge. There's certainly not much left for the Russian at 155
The actress and baseball pro tied the knot in December 2023 and are currently expecting their first child
EDMONTON — In Friday’s Western Conference final Game 5 win in Dallas, the Edmonton Oilers played probably their most complete game of the entire season. They held the Stars to just 10 shots through the first two periods and won 3-1. It never looked like the game was in jeopardy. With the chance to close to set a date with the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup final, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch believes his team will have to step up their efforts even more. What was good enough Friday in Dallas
PARIS (AP) — After the French Open marathon came the sprints. Defending champion Iga Swiatek swept into the quarterfinals at Roland Garros in just 40 minutes after a crushing 6-0, 6-0 win against Anastasia Potapova. U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff took only 60 minutes to rout unseeded Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1, 6-2. The 20-year-old American looked set for an even quicker victory when she led 5-0, but Cocciaretto fought back, getting a hearty cheer from the crowd after winning the next gam
With his transgender identity public, skier Jay Riccomini finds success on and off the slopes