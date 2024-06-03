Pride celebrations kick off all weekend across Oklahoma City

RFI

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz appeared back to his swashbuckling best as he dismantled Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets on Sunday to reach the last eight at the French Open. The 21-year-old was too swift and enterprising for the 23rd seed who was unable to punch through the Spaniard's defences in their sixth meeting on the senior tour but their first on clay.After trading breaks early in the first set, Alcaraz broke again to lead the 23-year-old Canadian 5-3.He served out to claim the opener 6