Pride event 'might be cancelled' over rising costs

About 11,000 people attended this year's Clacton Pride, its organiser said [Amy LT Photography]

The organiser of a free-to-attend Pride event said it could be cancelled because of fundraising struggles.

Cheryl Piper said about 11,000 people attended this year's Clacton Pride, but rising costs for things like security and first aid have put its future in doubt.

Ms Piper and the rest of the orgainsers have arranged monthly fundraising events in preparation for next year's festival.

But she warned the event "might have to be cancelled" or become ticketed.

"We raise funds throughout the year but it's just not covering [our costs] at the moment," she told BBC Essex.

Ms Piper said Clacton Pride had received a National Lottery grant to help pay for this year's event.

"We can't rely on grants," she continued. "They're hit and miss."

She said she hoped the event would stay free-of-charge.

Ms Piper first had the idea to set up a Pride festival in the town about five years ago.

She said: "I didn't actually realise how big the LGBTQIA community was in Clacton. It's absolutely huge."

People flocked to the Essex coast from as far as Scotland and Spain to attend this year's Pride, she added.

"We're reaching people, it's just the funds we need."

The first Clacton Pride festival was held in 2022.

This year, performers including the EastEnders actress Heather Peace took to the stage.

Follow Essex news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

More on this story

Related internet links