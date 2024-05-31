Pride events planned across New Hampshire
There are plenty of events happening across New Hampshire in celebration of the LGBTQ community.
The former president's daughter has had little to say about her father's legal battles — until now.
The former secretary of state had a brief response to Trump's conviction on all 34 charges in his criminal hush money case.
The son of the former president-turned-convicted-felon cited a minor celebrity to make his point.
On Friday, the former Republican power couple showed little chance of reconciliation.
The magazine released a mocking new illustration just one hour after Trump was convicted in New York.
Donald Trump gave a bizarre press conference Friday on the morning after he became the first former American president to be criminally convicted, variously wheeling out his favorite gripes about his prosecution and bragging about how much money he’s raised in the wake of the verdict.Speaking at a news conference at Trump Tower in New York City, the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee renewed his bogus claims that Joe Biden was responsible for his trial and insisted that he did nothing wrong and
The first lady drew applause from the "View" audience with her comment.
Immediately after a New York jury found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records on Thursday—making him the first president to be a convicted criminal—Fox News described the verdict as “warfare” while descending into full freakout mode.The conservative cable giant’s hosts and pundits didn’t just stop there, though. Besides suggesting that Trump’s conviction amounted to war, the right-wing network’s personalities also fumed that it could lead to the “undoing of o
Reclusive Quebec billionaire Robert G. Miller, who allegedly paid several young girls large sums of money in exchange for sexual favours, was arrested Thursday afternoon and faces 21 charges, including sexual assault, obtaining sexual services for consideration and several counts of sexual exploitation of minors.The former owner of Future Electronics was arrested at his home in the Montreal neighbourhood of Westmount.Miller is alleged to have committed the offences against 10 victims between 199
WARNING: This article contains details about violence against Indigenous women.British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton has died of injuries sustained in an attack, according Correctional Service Canada (CSC).The 74-year-old was in hospital after being the target of what CSC called a "major assault" by a fellow inmate on May 19 at the maximum-security Port-Cartier Institution, about 480 kilometres northeast of Quebec City. He was in a medically induced coma and on life support in the days b
Supporters of former President Donald Trump, enraged by his conviction on 34 felony counts by a New York jury, flooded pro-Trump websites with calls for riots, revolution and violent retribution. After Trump became the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime, his supporters responded with dozens of violent online posts, according to a Reuters review of comments on three Trump-aligned websites: the former president's own Truth Social platform, Patriots.Win and the Gateway Pundit. Some called for attacks on jurors, the execution of the judge, Justice Juan Merchan, or outright civil war and armed insurrection.
"What the hell are you people talking about?" asked the former Republican National Committee chair.
Tens of thousands of Canadians are emigrating from Canada to the United States and the number of people packing up and moving south has hit a level not seen in 10 years or more, according to data compiled by CBC News.There's nothing new about Canadians moving south of the 49th parallel for love, work or warmer weather, but the latest figures from the American Community Survey (ACS) suggest it's now happening at a much higher rate than the historical average.The ACS, which is conducted by the U.S
King Charles has threatened to cut funding to his brother Prince Andrew if the disgraced royal doesn’t vacate his beloved Royal Lodge home soon, multiple sources told the Sunday Times. Charles and Andrew have locked horns over the sprawling estate for years, and their relationship has only deteriorated since Andrew was unmasked as one of the close associates of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, but it appears the feud has reached a boiling point for the wearied king. Though Andrew appeared to have temp
Tim O'Brien also suggested the former president is reverting to childhood with one particular court move.
Friends of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don’t know that the couple’s marriage can be salvaged, amid ongoing tensions that have them living separately, just ahead of what would be their two-year anniversary. While some pals of the Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 54, “believe they can work it out with time and effort, pointing to their deep bond,” a source told Us Weekly that “others think the ...
"He couldn't stop mentioning how much better I’d look if I put in more effort like this girl right here or that girl over there, which made me feel inadequate and insecure. "
The sounds of drilling, sawing, banging, yelling and smashing at 4 a.m. reverberate through the wall separating Samantha McArthur's bedroom from her next-door neighbours' home. This early May 17 morning is like many others in the past year and a half — the noise and vibrations emanating from the middle Hess Street North row house for hours makes it impossible for McArthur, and her neighbour Patrick Flynn, to sleep. "You can call this the nightmare on Hess Street," McArthur said. McArthur and Fly
Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb said America’s Founding Fathers would be “weeping and stunned” over former President Trump’s guilty verdict in his hush money case that came down Thursday. Cobb said it is just “sad for the country” seeing a former president convicted. “It’s a tragedy that we now have a former president…
