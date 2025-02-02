Pride puppies and a charter school: a look at the blockbuster religion cases at the Supreme Court

Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY
Updated ·7 min read

WASHINGTON − Speaking to students at Catholic University last fall, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh praised his colleagues' efforts to reinforce the “critical principal” of religious liberty.

“That’s one area in the six years I’ve been on the court that, in my view, we’ve made correct and important strides,” he said.

In recent weeks, the court has teed up three more religious rights cases that could further advance what some view as a fight against religious discrimination. Opponents fear the court's decisions will further erode the wall between church and state.

One case – which will determine whether Oklahoma can create the nation’s first religious charter school – is a potential blockbuster because it would allow government to establish and directly fund religious schools for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another – a challenge from parents who want their elementary school children excused from class when books with LGBTQ+ characters are being used – could boost parents’ ability to demand curriculum opt-outs in public schools.

The third – a dispute over an employment tax exemption for a Wisconsin Catholic charitable organization – could affect how easily tax exemptions are granted for any operation with a religious affiliation.

“None of these are minor cases, said Frank Ravitch, a Michigan State University law professor who studies law and religion. “These all have some reasonably significant stakes involved.”

That’s part of a recent trend on a Supreme Court that is dominated by conservatives.

Ravitch said the court has taken up more religious rights cases in recent years than it heard in the previous two decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

More: 'Wolf in sheep's clothing'? How a USPS worker's fight over Sunday shifts could change your workplace.

Chris Staige installs a custom storm frame to protect an ornate stained glass window Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Menasha, Wisconsin. Staige is the owner of Staige Stained Glass Restoration out of Onalaska.
Chris Staige installs a custom storm frame to protect an ornate stained glass window Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Menasha, Wisconsin. Staige is the owner of Staige Stained Glass Restoration out of Onalaska.

And as Kavanaugh’s comments indicate, the Supreme Court has regularly sided with churches and other religious groups. Their argument: The Constitution’s bar on the establishment of religion by the government is being misinterpreted – and is overriding their right to freely practice religion.

Douglas Laycock, a University of Virginia professor emeritus and a leading authority on religious law, said advocates for religious rights are aggressively trying to get more cases to the justices to build on their victories.

“They think they’re going to win,” Laycock said. “It really is that simple.”

Church and state separation: A cornerstone of democracy?

Mark Rienzi, whose law firm is representing religious clients in the legal battles over both the tax exemption and the LGBTQ+ books, said the latest issues are less about breaking new ground and more about reinforcing decisions the court has already made.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All three of these cases are cases where I think it's fair to say the lower courts weren't following what the court has told them to do over the recent years,” he said.

But Rachel Laser, president of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, said those decisions are “threatening the cornerstone of our democracy, which is church-state separation.”

“We were the first country to give the power to the people, instead of to a deity,” she said. “And we should be proud of that.”

Here’s what’s at stake in the three cases, which the Supreme Court will consider this spring and decide by summer.

Public funding for religious schools?

The Oklahoma charter school case comes to the court more than two decades after the justices allowed the use of vouchers for religious schools.

One of the justices who dissented in that 5-4 decision, now-retired Justice David Souter, called the scale of public assistance to religious schools approved by the court “unprecedented.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And vouchers cover only a portion of the cost of a private school.

Charter schools, by contrast, are “100% government funded,” said Robert Tuttle, who teaches law and religion at George Washington University Law School.

He said the new case tests “whether anything is left" of the First Amendment’s prohibition on the government making any law “respecting an establishment of religion.”

School desk and chairs in empty modern classroom. Empty class room with white board and projector in elementary school. Primary classroom with smartboard and alphabet on wall.
School desk and chairs in empty modern classroom. Empty class room with white board and projector in elementary school. Primary classroom with smartboard and alphabet on wall.

But Michael Moreland, professor of law and religion at Villanova University, said much of the court’s decision will turn on whether charter schools are considered public.

The Catholic archdiocese that applied to open the St. Isidore of Seville Virtual Charter School argues that contracting with the state doesn’t make it part of the government.

Moreland thinks the Supreme Court is likely to rule that once Oklahoma opened up charter schools to private operators, the state can’t bar religious groups from applying.

If that happens, he said, it’s a potentially blockbuster decision because of the expansiveness of the charter school movement. Nearly every state allows charter schools.

More: How the Supreme Court paved the way for the nation's first religious charter school

Thousands of Catholic and other religious schools across the nation could transform into charter schools, according to Michael Petrilli, the president of the Fordham Institute, a right-leaning think tank.

How many convert, however, will depend in part on what rules they would have to follow, such as whether they could exclude LGBTQ+ students or staff.

“The Court − if it finds that states must allow religious schools − will need to spell all this out,” Petrilli wrote. “If not, these questions are likely to be litigated for years to come.”

Parents' fight over LGBTQ+ books

In Maryland, Muslim, Christian, and Jewish parents want to prevent their children from being exposed to books they say present a view on gender and sexuality that contradicts their faith.

Montgomery County Public Schools officials said they introduced the books with LGBTQ+ characters into the reading curriculum as part of an effort to reflect the diversity of the community. In the alphabet primer "Pride Puppy," children chase their dog through a pride parade.

"The storybooks are no more sex education than stories like Cinderella and Snow White, which feature romance between men and women," the schools' lawyers wrote in a filing.

While the schools initially allowed students to be excused when the books were read in class, officials said that became too disruptive and difficult to administer.

Laycock, the University of Virginia expert, said the federal courts have been terrified about getting entangled in school curriculum issues.

“They’re afraid if they ever allow one of these exemptions, they're going to have parent after parent coming in demanding that his kid shouldn't have to read this, or shouldn't have to write an essay on that,” he said. “They don’t want those cases.”

So, for decades, courts have basically told parents they have the right to pull their child out of the public school, he said. But if they don’t, they have to take the whole curriculum.

"Pride Puppy," an alphabet primer about children chasing their dog through a pride parade, is one of the books being used in some Maryland schools that have prompted a legal challenge from parents.
"Pride Puppy," an alphabet primer about children chasing their dog through a pride parade, is one of the books being used in some Maryland schools that have prompted a legal challenge from parents.

Moreland agreed this is an issue that has “vexed” the courts, including whether it's a burden on the free exercise of religion to not allow opt-outs.

The potential implications, he said, are “quite significant,” if the high court agrees the parents’ religious rights have been trampled on.

But Ravitch, the Michigan State University professor, said the court could find a way to side with the parents while still making it clear that students can’t get exemptions from parts of the core curriculum.

'Nitpicking' about what work qualifies as religious?

In Wisconsin, as in many states, church-controlled organizations that are operated “primarily for religious purposes” don’t have to pay into the state’s unemployment tax system.

But the state rejected an exemption for the Catholic Charities Bureau and four independently incorporated organizations that serve people with developmental and mental health disabilities.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court said the services being provided – including job training, placement and coaching – do not have a religious component and are similar to those offered by secular organizations. It’s not enough, the state court said, for the motivation to be primarily religious.

“If we looked to the church's purpose in operating the organization only, then any religiously affiliated organization would always be exempt,” Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley wrote for the majority.

Luke Ross from Carmel, IN, holds a Rosary while listening to a Benediction at the Indiana War Memorial on Saturday, July 20, 2024, after participating in a procession through downtown Indianapolis.
Luke Ross from Carmel, IN, holds a Rosary while listening to a Benediction at the Indiana War Memorial on Saturday, July 20, 2024, after participating in a procession through downtown Indianapolis.

Legal experts said states need to be able to draw lines so tax exemptions are not abused. But the Wisconsin Supreme Court was probably “a little aggressive,” Moreland said.

“The U.S. Supreme Court is likely to reverse the Wisconsin Supreme Court and say that that kind of nitpicking around what’s a religious institution or not, the state can’t engage in,” he said.

How narrowly the court writes that opinion, however, will determine if it will become substantially easier to get a tax exemption.

Tuttle, of George Washington University, said a broad ruling that would exempt any entity claiming a religious motivation would be “grossly unfair” to their employees, who would not be eligible for unemployment benefits.

“It has,” he said, “real world consequences.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What's at stake in Supreme Court religious rights cases

Latest Stories

  • 'Miracle On The Hudson' Pilot Has Just 3 Words For Trump's DC Crash Response

    Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, known for the heroic landing of US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River, weighed in on the deadly midair collision.

  • JD Vance Backtracks on DEI Slur After Pilot’s Identity Revealed

    Vice President JD Vance appeared to walk back President Donald Trump’s persistent claims that “DEI” policies could be to blame for last week’s deadly D.C. plane crash after the Army released the final pilot’s name. Vance told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday he and Trump believed the Biden administration’s diversity, equity, and inclusion policies helped cause a staffing shortage among air traffic controllers, potentially leading to the crash between an American Airlines jet and a military he

  • Ontario, Quebec and B.C. among provinces pulling U.S. booze from provincial retailers

    Canadian alcohol producers are cheering decisions from several provinces to yank U.S. booze from provincial liquor stores.

  • Trump Orders Schools to Ease Sex Assault Rules

    Donald Trump rammed through new Title IX rules for federally funded K-12 schools and colleges Friday—dramatically changing how they deal with sex assault claims and LGBT students. It was the latest in his sweeping executive actions, and reshapes how educators have to interpret Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination in federally funded educational programs. The new policy, announced on Friday, resuscitates the Title IX policy changes Trump implemented in 2018 during his first term. It reduc

  • GOP Pollster Nearly in Tears Over CNN Panel ‘Jumping On Me’

    Veteran Republican pollster Frank Luntz was driven nearly to tears Friday night after his CNN co-panelists took issue with how he dismissed the backlash over President Donald Trump’s comments about DEI hiring and the mid-air crash in Washington, D.C. Appearing on NewsNight With Abby Phillip, Luntz seemed to take things a little too much to heart after the show’s host objected to his argument. Lutz prefaced his comments by saying, “I think I’m alone in this group; I think I’m kind of afraid to be

  • Canadian Lawmaker Hits Back At Trump, Mar-A-Lago's 'Gangster Class' Over Tariff Threats

    Charlie Angus, a member of Canada's Parliament, suggested his country put tariffs on Elon Musk's "douche Panzer" should Trump follow through on his plans.

  • My J6 Neighbor Was Released From Prison By Trump. I'm Furious About What Happened The Day He Got Home.

    “Before his imprisonment, our neighbor didn’t hide the fact that he was a Proud Boy, and our whole neighborhood witnessed the FBI surrounding his property.”

  • 3 Bills You Might Not Have To Pay With Trump as President

    President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House is poised to bring significant changes, one of which is bills. If you're worried about having to shell out more money for some bills that might...

  • Hero Pilot ‘Disgusted’ But ‘Not Surprised’ By Trump’s Response to D.C. Crash

    One of the nation’s most famous pilots had some choice words for President Donald Trump for seemingly blaming diversity, equity, and inclusion for the fatal mid-air collision in Washington, D.C. earlier this week. Known for his sanguine manner and aversion to partisan politics, Chelsey ‘Sully’ Sullenberger hit back against the Republican president on MSNBC’s The Last Word on Thursday as host Lawrence O’Donnell asked him for his take on the tragedy. “I don’t want to draw you into politics, but if

  • Farmers Plead ‘Stop Our Fields Flooding’ as Trump Opens Dams

    Officials in California have revealed that President Donald Trump nearly flooded the region’s farms when his administration tried to send an excessive amount of water south, a feat he bragged about on Friday. “Today, 1.6 billion gallons and, in 3 days, it will be 5.2 billion gallons. Everybody should be happy about this long fought Victory!” Trump gloated in a Truth Social post. Over the last month, the president has often pushed for more water to be directed to southern California to help fight

  • Mexico Pledges Tariffs on US While Calling for Cooperation

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks global trade. Sign up here.Most Read from BloombergHow the 2025 Catholic Jubilee Is Reshaping RomeWhen French Communists Went on a Brutalist Building BoomTrump Paves the Way to Deputize Local Police on ImmigrationHistoric London Elevator Faces Last Stop in Labour’s Housing PushNew York’s First ‘Passive House’ School Is a Model of Downtown DensityMexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum is readying counter-tariffs against the US after Pres

  • Rubio is holding talks in Panama as Trump demands canal control and pressures US neighbors

    PANAMA CITY (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is meeting Panama’s president Sunday on the opening stop of his first foreign trip as America's top diplomat as President Donald Trump increases the pressure on Washington's neighbors and allies, including a demand for the Panama Canal to be returned to the United States.

  • China Vows Measures Against US Tariffs, Threatens WTO Action

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks global trade. Sign up here.Most Read from BloombergHow the 2025 Catholic Jubilee Is Reshaping RomeWhen French Communists Went on a Brutalist Building BoomTrump Paves the Way to Deputize Local Police on ImmigrationHistoric London Elevator Faces Last Stop in Labour’s Housing PushNew York’s First ‘Passive House’ School Is a Model of Downtown DensityChina vowed to retaliate against the US but stopped short of imposing tariffs, after Presi

  • Elon Musk Shuts Out Senior Government Workers in Latest DOGE Takeover

    DOGE director Elon Musk has shut out senior government workers and seized control of key workflows in the Office of Personnel Management, causing major security concerns, a source told Reuters. The Office of Personnel Management functions as the government’s human resources agency, managing policies, payments, recruitment, and labor relations. Government aides working for the billionaire Tesla CEO and Trump sidekick have reportedly taken over the office’s Enterprise Human Resources Integration d

  • Democratic senators introduce bill to check Trump’s tariff authority

    Two Democratic senators introduced a bill that would require President Trump to get congressional approval for proposed tariffs on trading partners before imposing them, a push coming just days before the president is set to impose new ones on Mexico and Canada. Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) brought forward the Stopping Tariffs…

  • Canadians largely against proposal to merge with US: Survey

    The majority of Canadians are opposed to their country merging with the U.S., something President Trump has suggested in recent weeks, according to new surveys published on Friday. The new YouGov polls, conducted in both the U.S. and Canada, found that 77 percent of Canadians are strongly or somewhat against Canada becoming a part of…

  • Bill Maher Commends Trump’s Response to ‘Stupid’ DC Crash Question

    Comedian Bill Maher applauded President Donald Trump for what he said was a fitting response to a “stupid” question about visiting the crash site of the mid-air collision that killed 67 people this week in Washington, D.C. Taking press questions in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump was asked if he intends to see the crash site in the Potomac River himself. To which Trump responded, “You tell me, what’s the site? The water? You want me to go swimming?” On Friday’s broadcast of Real Time With Bi

  • Trump fires the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has fired the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Rohit Chopra, in the latest purge of a Biden administration holdover.

  • In public, they ran a successful global business. In private, police allege they abused hundreds of children

    Millions dined in their restaurants worldwide, getting a taste of Malaysia supplied by a sprawling conglomerate that claimed to embrace Islamic values by caring for thousands of disadvantaged children they said were orphans in homes across the country.

  • Opinion: FBI Director Nominee Kash Patel Sets Off Alarms During His Confirmation Hearing

    Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher (update links). The New Abnormal co-hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie fear FBI director nominee Kash Patel could be President Donald Trump’s most extreme cabinet appointment yet. During his confirmation hearing, senators grilled Patel over his intent to weaponize the FBI, including plans to “come after” conspirators “not just in government” but “in the media.”