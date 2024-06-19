PRIDE, WEC alum Shannon Ritch claims self-defense after fatal shooting in Phoenix

One of the most experienced pro MMA fighters ever claims self-defense after fatally shooting a man in North Phoenix.

According to a media advisory issued by the Phoenix Police Department and acquired by MMA Junkie, Shannon Ritch shot and killed Alejandro Samplina at approximately 9:20 p.m. ET. The alleged incident was first reported by FOX10 Phoenix.

A police investigation determined Ritch and Samplina entered a dispute over a parking issue. Police allege Samplina produced a knife and chased Ritch around the vehicle before Ritch retrieved a handgun from his vehicle and fired one round that struck Samplina.

Samplina, 32, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ritch, 53, claimed self-defense. Police say the claim was consistent with witnesses and surveillance video. Ritch was released following the investigation. It’s unclear if Ritch has been charged, though police indicated it planned to submit charges to Maricopa County (Ariz.) Attorney’s office.

Ritch has a professional MMA record of 58-90, according to combat sports database Tapology. Since 1998, he’s competed all around the world for promotions, including PRIDE, WEC, KOTC, K-1, Pancrase, BKB, Road to M-1, and more.

