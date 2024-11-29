Priest holding communion strike protest against ‘white supremacy’ could be defrocked

The Rev Cayce Ramey has said he is ‘dedicated to undoing the effects of white supremacy in God’s Church’ - The Washington Post via Getty Images

A priest could be defrocked after holding a communion “strike” to protest his church’s historical links to the slave trade and “white supremacy”.

The Rev Cayce Ramey stood down as the rector of All Saints Episcopal Church in Alexandria, Virginia in December 2022 after the Diocese of Virginia began disciplinary proceedings against him for carrying out a Eucharistic “fast”.

Mr Ramey, who is himself white, has claimed he is “an Episcopal priest tasked with interrupting normative white supremacy in the Church”.

He is alleged to have neglected his core duties and disregarded “the doctrine, discipline and worship of the church” by carrying out his years-long protest, according to the Episcopal News Service (ENS).

A disciplinary panel endorsed his removal in May 2024, a decision Mr Ramey has appealed to the Court of Review, which is expected to give its decision in the coming days.

If he loses he will likely be punished with deposition or removal from the priesthood.

Mr Ramey has been barred from performing any priestly duties or serving on any diocesan bodies by E Mark Stevenson, the Virginia Bishop.

While some of Mr Ramey’s peers are said to agree with his views about the Church’s legacy, they have taken umbrage with his “weaponising the Eucharist” to protest racial injustice.

Mr Ramey preaching at All Saints Episcopal Church in 2021, the year he began his Eucharist ‘fast’

“I believe that the white church knows our siblings have something against us, so we must act,” Mr Ramey wrote in a February 2023 letter to one of the diocesan committees.

“I believe we can find repentance and reconciliation through the justice and mercy of God if we prioritise our relationship with our BIPOC [Black, indigenous, and people of color] siblings.”

He added: “The purpose of a fast is always to bring change, healing, justice, humility and hope. I continue to long for the day I can return to the altar to celebrate in reconciled life with my siblings.”

Mr Ramey, a father-of-two, claims he became interested in the Episcopal church while serving as a communications director in the US Marine Corps.

Battlefield promotion

During a deployment to Iraq he says he was given a “battlefield promotion” to Lay Eucharistic Minister during Sunday worship service at Saddam Hussein’s palace.

After he returned, he joined the Virginia Theological Seminary in 2009 where he took a course on The History of the Black Church at Howard University School of Divinity and served as a seminarian-intern at the Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, Washington, DC, a historically black church.

On his website Racial Heresy, which he claims is “a ministry dedicated to undoing the effects of white supremacy in God’s Church”, he says his experiences “shattered my concept of church and transformed my understanding of life outside of my privileged white male heterosexual cisgender existence”.

Mr Ramey was ordained in 2012 and in 2014 was called as a rector at All Saints in Alexandria.

All Saints Episcopal Church in Alexandria, Virginia where Mr Ramey stood down as rector in 2022 - Allison Robbert/The Washington Post via Getty Images

He also describes visiting Cape Coast Castle Ghana in 2016, where he says the chapel is built above the male slave dungeon.

He claims he then discovered his parish’s property was “donated by an enslaver” and that 19 people were enslaved by the people who owned the land.

“The altar upon which I consecrated bread and wine as the body and blood of Christ sits atop land saturated with the bodies, blood, sweat, and toil of people enslaved, just like at Cape Coast Castle”, he wrote.

In February 2021 he emailed then Virginia Bishop Suffragan Susan Goff, saying he was “wrestling” with advocating for a voluntary fast from receiving the Eucharist.

Mr Ramey wrote: “I am more and more convinced that our Eucharistic theology, born and bred in the white supremacy of our country, requires fundamental undoing and redoing and that we must recognise the reality in which we already exist, that of broken communion.”

Mr Ramey began his fast in June 2021 and he has not received or distributed communion since then, apart from to celebrate Holy Eucharist on Easter, according to ENS.

‘Sin of white supremacy and racism’

In January 2022 Ms Goff wrote to Mr Ramey raising concerns about his “decision not to provide the sacrament for other people”. He refused to end his fast when confronted by Ms Goff.

“The sin of white supremacy and racism must first be healed and reconciled before Eucharist has a context,” Ms Goff claimed Mr Ramey told her.

Ms Goff then contacted the diocese’s Title IV intake officer to initiate a disciplinary case against Mr Ramey.

Mr Stevenson took over from Ms Goff as the Diocese of Virginia on 3 December 2022. Mr Ramey resigned from All Saints the following day.

On 7 December Mr Stevenson issued a restriction on Mr Ramey’s ministry.

Mr Ramey says his parish was never deprived of communion because joint services with multiple priests were held in light of the Covid pandemic.

Mr Ramey told ENS his Eucharistic fast and his related racial justice work were “fundamental to the ministry of the priesthood”.

He said: “The Holy Spirit called me to action in the midst of this priestly ministry.”

His fast, he added, was “a recognition of our role in historic and ongoing violence of white supremacy”.

The Telegraph has contacted Mr Ramey and the Diocese of Virginia for comment.