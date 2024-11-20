Priest replaced after Sabrina Carpenter shoots music video in his church

A New York priest who let popstar Sabrina Carpenter film provocative scenes for a music video inside his church has been accused of mismanagement and stripped of his duties.

Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello was relieved of "any pastoral oversight or governance role" at the church, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn said in a statement.

Church officials launched an investigation after the October 2023 music video release for Carpenter's hit song Feather, filmed inside the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

The Diocese said the investigation found other instances of mismanagement beyond the music video that appalled some, including unapproved financial transfers.

"I am saddened to share that investigations conducted by Alvarez & Marsal and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP have uncovered evidence of serious violations of Diocesan policies and protocols," Bishop Robert Brennan said in the statement, according to the BBC's media partner CBS News.

A replacement was installed and Mr Gigantiello was removed from his responsibilities, the statement read.

Mr Gigantiello’s administrative powers had been revoked last November shortly after the criticism of Carpenter’s video.

He was also removed from fundraising duties as vicar of development for the diocese.

Images from Carpenter's video show a crucifix with profanity printed on it and also Carpenter dancing on the altar in a short black dress.

The diocese at the time said it was "appalled" and that proper procedures for filming had not been followed, the Associated Press reported.

In a letter to parishioners last year, Mr Gigantiello said allowing Carpenter to film inside the church was a "lapse in judgment". He has not responded to the allegations that led to his dismissal.

On Monday, Bishop Brennan said a larger review under the investigation detected other instances of administrative impropriety, including Mr Gigantiello using a credit card for personal expenses.

Bishop Brennan also said that, from 2019 to 2021, Mr Gigantiello transferred nearly $2m (£1.5M) in church funds to bank accounts affiliated with a former staff member of New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Adams was indicted in September on five counts of criminal offences, including bribery, wire fraud and soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations. A number of investigations have centred on Adams and those in his orbit - leading to subpoenas, law enforcement raids and a flurry of resignations of top officials who help lead New York City.