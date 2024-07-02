Primanti Brothers is Open in Linthicum

Latest Stories
- Hello!
Emma Raducanu: Inside the tennis player's private life and split from billionaire boyfriend
Emma Raducanu is playing at Wimbledon! Discover more about the British tennis star's private life and her split from billionaire boyfriend, Carlo Agostinelli. Details...
- Simply Recipes
I Asked 5 Chefs To Name the Best Potato Chips, They All Said the Same Brand
The winner is crrrunchy!
- Hello!
Princess Anne shares deep sadness in first public message since leaving hospital
Princess Anne has shared her first public message since leaving hospital where she received treatment for minor head injuries and concussion. Details...
- The Canadian Press
Andreescu downs Cristian, Shapovalov upsets Jarry at Wimbledon
LONDON — Bianca Andreescu powered into the second round at Wimbledon on Monday while fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov produced one of the first upsets at the grass-court Grand Slam.
- The Canadian Press
Marketa Vondrousova is the first defending women's Wimbledon champ out in the first round since 1994
LONDON (AP) — Marketa Vondrousova became the first defending women’s champion at Wimbledon to lose in the first round the next year since 1994, eliminated 6-4, 6-2 by Jessica Bouzas Maneiro at Centre Court on Tuesday.
- Yahoo Sports
Copa América: Internet roasts Fox for bizarre USA-Uruguay camera angle, prompting a change mid-game: 'Are they using a blimp?'
The Goodyear blimp confirmed that, no, it was not providing footage for Monday night's game.
- Town & Country
Jannik Sinner and Anna Kalinskaya's Relationship Timeline
New tennis power couple alert.
- The Canadian Press
Jets lose four players, including defenceman Dillon, as free agency opens
WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have lost four players to the open market on the opening day of NHL free agency.
- BuzzFeed
18 Fails From The Internet This Week That Are So Funny You'll Die
"My wife, with a master's in biology, just disagreed that penguins are birds."
- Daily Meal
The Ingredient Tips To Keep In Mind For The Best Homemade Fried Rice Ever
Making fried rice may sound easy but there's a few things to keep in mind if you want it to taste like your favorite takeout. We had an expert weigh in.
- BuzzFeed
Your Maturity Level Will Decrease To Zero Trying To Figure Out What These 17 Images Are
That is NOT poop and crackers.
- HuffPost
Simone Biles Launches ‘Into Space’ In Jaw-Dropping Floor Routine
The champion gymnast’s Olympic trials performance had the crowd screaming and fans on social media going wild.
- LA Times
Bobby Bonilla Day: How his deferred contracts compare to Shohei Ohtani's deal
Bobby Bonilla, 61, earns $1.19 million from the Mets and $500,000 from the Orioles annually. His deferred contracts are chump change compared to Shohei Ohtani's deal.
- The Canadian Press
Leafs re-sign Max Domi, Timothy Liljegren to new deals
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs re-signed forward Max Domi to a four-year contract on Sunday.
- WKBW - Buffalo Scripps
Longtime Sabres Jeff Skinner, Zemgus Girgensons sign with new teams
Fans of the Buffalo Sabres will have to get used to seeing two longtime players in new uniforms next season. Forwards Jeff Skinner and Zemgus Girgensons have officially signed with new teams.
- The Canadian Press
6 teenage baseball players charged as adults in South Dakota rape case take plea deals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Six teenage players from a South Dakota American Legion baseball team who were charged as adults in a rape case last summer have reached plea deals.
- The Canadian Press
Staios says Senators a more balanced experienced group after Chychrun trade, signings
OTTAWA — Steve Staios was busy on his first free agency opening day as general manager of the Ottawa Senators, but be believes his team has come out more experienced and better balanced.
- NASCAR.com
AM Racing taps Joey Logano as Xfinity fill-in for Hailie Deegan at Chicago
AM Racing announced Monday that Cup Series regular Joey Logano will fill in as driver of its No. 15 Ford this weekend, replacing Hailie Deegan for Saturday’s Xfinity Series event at Chicago’s Street Course. Logano — a two-time Cup Series champion and the circuit’s most recent winner Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway — is set for […]
- Miami Herald
Panthers free agency: Who’s staying, who’s coming and who’s gone? Full list of Day 1 moves
One day after reveling in the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship for a final time, Florida Panthers president of hockey operations and general manager Bill Zito and his team quickly got to work as the free agent market opened at noon Monday.
- Hello!
Signs Princess Kate could make Wimbledon appearance amid recovery
Wimbledon organisers have said they are giving the Princess of Wales "as much flexibility as possible" amid her cancer treatment