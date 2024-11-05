Primark boss says weight of Budget tax rises ‘falling on high street’

Anna Wise and Holly Williams, PA
·2 min read

The boss of Primark said the “weight of tax rises” in the autumn Budget has fallen on the high street, as he hinted that it could prompt the retailer to direct investment outside the UK.

George Weston, the chief executive of Associated British Foods, which owns Primark alongside food and sugar brands, said it was preparing for a big jump in business costs.

Last week, Chancellor Rachel Reeves unveiled her first Budget which she said met the Government’s promise not to increase taxes for “working people”.

But she introduced measures including an increase to the rate of employer national insurance from April next year.

Mr Weston said that change means the national insurance bill for AB Foods will “go up by tens of millions”.

“We’re an international business as well, we have choices about where we will invest,” he told the PA news agency.

AB Foods operates in 56 countries around the world, with Primark recently launching its first US marketing campaign in New York in a bid to attract more American shoppers.

“We undoubtedly have significant increases in costs that we are facing. It is not a surprise, the money had to come from somewhere.”

The boss added: “It’s quite clear to me that this a Budget where the weight of the tax rises are falling on business – within that, it’s fallen particularly on the high street.”

The remarks come after AB Foods reported £1.1 billion in operating profits at Primark for the year to September 14, which was 53% higher than the previous year.

In the UK, sales rose 1% year on year, with poor weather in April and June knocking demand for summer clothing.

Mr Weston said there was an “unwillingness to spend in advance of needing something” among consumers, reflecting a caution that has been prevalent since the cost-of-living crisis.

But wage growth, along with a Budget that was not too impactful for household incomes, should bolster spending going into the Christmas season, he said.

The chief executive also revealed that the group was continuing to face pressure across its supply chain, with ongoing disruption to trade routes along the Red Sea and protesting in Bangladesh.

But he stressed that Primark has “no intention” of raising prices throughout the rest of the year.

Latest Stories

  • Can Milei defuse Argentina's economic time bomb?

    Argentina's libertarian president, Javier Milei, a political outsider who won election last year brandishing a chainsaw as a blunt symbol of his plans to cut spending, is defying long odds to right the embattled economy and keeping a lid on voter anger. After years of economic crises, debt defaults, soaring inflation and currency crashes, Milei's success is giving an adrenaline shot to long-moribund local bonds and sparking a wild rally in the markets some 11 months into his administration. His government, packed with more moderate conservatives, has tamped down triple-digit inflation, rebuilt central bank reserves, strengthened a beleaguered peso currency, overturned a deep fiscal deficit, and lured dollars back to the banks.

  • Musk draws skepticism with call for $2 trillion in spending cuts

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s call for “at least” $2 trillion in cuts to federal spending is drawing skepticism from experts as the billionaire tech magnate cements himself as one of former President Trump’s most prominent backers. “How much do you think we can rip out of this wasted, $6.5 trillion Harris-Biden budget?” Howard Lutnick, a…

  • China Reviews Debt Swap Plan as Top Legislature Meeting Begins

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top legislative body reviewed a proposal to move some off-balance-sheet debt of local governments to their official accounts, paving the way for the first mid-year increase in the borrowing limit since 2015.Most Read from BloombergFrom Housing to Immigration, Key Ballot Initiatives and Local Races to FollowIstanbul Tries Free Public Transit to Help Job SeekersParis Restricts Through Traffic in City CenterThe Answer To Making Cities More Family-Friendly? CourtyardsIn Warsaw

  • Federal Reserve is set to cut rates again while facing a hazy post-election outlook

    WASHINGTON (AP) — No one knows how Tuesday's presidential election will turn out, but the Federal Reserve's move two days later is much easier to predict: With inflation continuing to cool, the Fed is set to cut interest rates for a second time this year.

  • When's the next Federal Reserve meeting? Here's when to expect updates on current rate.

    Mark your calendar, here is the 2024 schedule of Federal Reserve meetings.

  • Italy's manufacturing downturn deepens in October, PMI shows

    The HCOB Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing in the euro zone's third-largest economy fell to 46.9 from September's 48.3, sinking further below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

  • 2 Major Obstacles Keeping Boomers in Debt — And How To Overcome Them

    The amount of credit card debt held by Americans at the end of last year exceeded a record $1 trillion, and no age group was exempt, including baby boomers. GOBankingRates conducted a survey of 999...

  • New Zealand central bank paints grim economic outlook

    New Zealand's central bank painted a bleak economic picture on Tuesday, citing rising unemployment and delayed business investment plans due to financial hardships. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) semi-annual Financial Stability Report said weakness in domestic economic activity had become more pronounced and a combination of subdued global growth and high interest rates had reduced demand. "Rising unemployment is starting to create acute financial difficulties for some households," it said.

  • Germany's Scholz summons top two ministers over rival plans to fix economy

    BERLIN(Reuters) -German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will hold meetings with his top two ministers to seek common ground after they put forward contradictory plans to fix the nation's economy, a government source told Reuters on Sunday. A document leaked by Christian Lindner's finance ministry in Berlin last week laid out a plan for tax cuts and fiscal discipline that political analysts interpreted as a challenge to the multibillion euro investment programme put forward by Economy Minister Robert Habeck days earlier. The standoff is the latest escalation in a row over economic and industrial policy between the FDP, the Greens and Scholz's Social Democrats that has fuelled speculation of the coalition's potential collapse, less than a year before elections are due.

  • How will the election affect the Fed's rate-cutting cycle?

    Investors prepare for the busy week ahead with the US presidential election on Tuesday and the Federal Reserve's November meeting on Thursday. Comerica Bank chief economist Bill Adams joins Catalysts Hosts Seana Smith and Madison Mills to discuss how the election and FOMC meeting are expected to affect the US economy. "One thing that the Fed is good about is waiting until they have concrete information about fiscal policy before incorporating it into how they set monetary policy. I think the election outcome, the driver of fiscal policy, is going to be at least as much what happens in Congress as what happens in the White House. If we have [a] divided government, that will probably mean more of a status quo fiscal policy, a one-party sweep [is] more likely to see additional fiscal stimulus, which would be a reason for the Fed to slow the pace of rate cuts in 2025. So we'll probably know that by December. Probably not going to know that by Wednesday," Adams tells Yahoo Finance. He adds, "It's possible that the economy reaccelerates because of fiscal spending. It's possible the economy reaccelerates because the Fed's headwinds to interest rate-sensitive sectors stop being a block to multi-family housing, manufacturing, etc. But I think as long as inflation stays under control, I think the Fed will feel comfortable allowing the economy to grow at its potential rate, potentially a little bit faster than its long-run level right now, because we've seen a lot of workforce growth in the last two years, and because we're seeing excellent productivity growth right now. So it's possible we'll still see solid economic growth with inflation staying around where it was in September, which is just a hair above the Fed's 2% target by the PCE index." Watch the video above for more on the economist's expectations surrounding the US election and the upcoming Fed meeting. To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Catalysts here. This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.

  • Global stocks lacklustre as investors scale back bets on Trump election win

    A deep dive into what's moving markets across the global economy.

  • Dollar, stocks slip before tight US election; government yields drop

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar softened and stocks fell on Monday as investors treaded carefully hours before the U.S. presidential election, with a U.S. Federal Reserve interest-rate cut also expected later in the week. In the U.S. presidential race, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump remain virtually tied in opinion polls ahead of Tuesday's vote. Trump's policies on immigration, tax cuts and tariffs may put upward pressure on inflation, bond yields and the dollar, analysts say, while Harris is seen as the continuity candidate.

  • Federal government moves to regulate emissions from oil, gas

    Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the government will cap greenhouse gas emissions from the oil and gas sector targeting pollution, not production. He says the regulations will be finalized next year. (Nov. 4, 2024)

  • Stock market today: World shares are mixed as investors eye the US election

    World shares were mixed on Tuesday, with major benchmarks in Asia gaining more than 1%, as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. presidential election and other potentially market-rattling events this week.

  • Fed and Peers Will Go Ahead With Rate Cuts After This Week’s US Election

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve and many rich-world peers are widely expected to lower interest rates again in the coming week, right after a US presidential election that may not be decided yet.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Tries Free Public Transit to Help Job SeekersThe Answer To Making Cities More Family-Friendly? CourtyardsIn Warsaw, Falling Road Deaths Signal a Traffic Safety TurnaroundChicago Mayor Seeks Property Tax Hike, Breaking Campaign VowMuddling the Message Around ‘Climate Ha

  • A Cameraman's Sneaky Footage Showing Donald Trump's Actual Crowd Size Is Going Viral

    They knew exactly what they were doing here.

  • I followed Harris and Trump round North Carolina. It’s clear to me who’s going to win

    Eric Garcia reports from a state Trump won twice — but is now panicking about

  • James Van Der Beek, 47, diagnosed with colorectal cancer: What to know about the first signs & symptoms of the disease as cases rise among young people

    The "Dawson's Creek" actor said he's been "privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it."

  • Monica Lewinsky reveals who she is voting for in the presidential election

    The former White House intern urged her followers to get out and vote as America goes to the polls

  • Trump says he could lose: ‘Bad things could happen’

    Former President Trump told ABC News on Sunday that he could imagine losing the presidential election to Vice President Harris. ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl talked to the former president by phone Sunday morning and asked whether he thinks there’s any way he could lose the election. “Yeah, I guess, you know,” Trump…