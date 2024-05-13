Primary Election Day in Maryland is Tuesday
The Presidential Primary Election in Maryland is happening this Tuesday.
Prosecutors’ effective strategy has significantly shortened the leap of faith the jury will have to take to believe critical witness Michael Cohen, writes Norm Eisen.
CNN’s Fareed Zakaria examines the race between Biden and Trump ahead of the 2024 election.
The former president also praised the "late, great" (fictional) serial killer Hannibal Lecter during his rally in Wildwood, New Jersey
Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) said Sunday that his past remarks about then-candidate Donald Trump ahead of the 2016 election were “wrong.” CNN’s Dana Bash pressed Vance on a tweet that he posted in 2016 when the “Access Hollywood” tape of Trump surfaced that stated, “Fellow Christians, everyone is watching us. When we apologize for this…
At political rallies, on social media, and to reporters, Trump is trying to persuade voters to disregard the outcome of his hush money trial.
Paul Manafort, 75, chaired the Trump presidential campaign from June to August 2016
Former Rep. David Jolly (Fla.), who served in the House as a Republican but later left the party, ripped into independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., calling him a “MAGA crazy Republican” who could take votes from the GOP this November. “I still think RFK Jr. could take more from Republican, and I think…
EDMONTON — The second official Alberta NDP leadership debate saw five candidates eagerly agreeing with each other, until Naheed Nenshi was forced to defend against more attacks on his record as the mayor of Calgary. Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan, who is among the candidates vying for the helm of Rachel Notley's Opposition party, asked why the former mayor signed a letter in 2019 asking the United Conservative Government to sidestep union agreements. The unearthed letter drew
Former president is packing weekends with campaign events after spending much of the past month in a Manhattan courthouse
The “Real Time” host also says liberals irritate him, but conservatives alarm him, adding he speaks “for the normies” The post Bill Maher Explains Why He Believes Donald Trump Is ‘Literally Crazy’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
(Bloomberg) -- The government of Justin Trudeau pulled back on a threat to hit some real estate investment trusts in Canada with a new tax regime after opposition from the industry. Most Read from BloombergTrump Vows ‘Day One’ Executive Order Targeting Offshore WindPutin Names Economist as Defense Minister in Surprise ReshuffleGlobal Chips Battle Intensifies With $81 Billion Subsidy SurgeHow One Brooklyn Neighborhood Became a Nightclub HavenThe finance department posted a three-sentence statemen
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in April that attacking Russian oil refineries risked impacting global energy markets.
At Donald Trump’s New York criminal trial, his lawyers have insisted he had “nothing to do” with any of the felony charges against him. But testimony from prosecution witnesses over the past several weeks has called that argument into question, underscoring that Trump can be obsessive about two all-important aspects of his work: Anything having to do with the media, and anything having to do with his money. The 34 documents at the heart of the prosecution’s case relate to both obsessions. Sign u
A soldier who went missing during the Korean War has been identified after 70 years. It was the hope of his mother that he would come home again.
Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP via Getty ImagesIn a surprise shake-up to his cabinet, Vladimir Putin has sacked his defense minister Sergei Shoigu in favor of a civilian economist with no military experience, according to the Kremlin. The 68-year-old Shoigu was “relieved” of the position he has held since 2012 on Sunday, moved over to become secretary of Russia’s Security Council. He will also oversee Russia’s Military-Industrial Commission, a Kremlin spokesperson said. In his stead, Putin has appo
The GOP unveiled a bill last week to bar noncitizens from voting in federal elections — prohibiting something that’s already illegal to address a problem lawmakers can’t prove exists. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) was candid last week in telling reporters that Republicans are motivated by intuition in seeking another law that would limit voting to…
A wargame followed through on Trump's threat of the US quitting NATO and what would happen next.
Kent Nishimura/Getty ImagesSen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) offered a baffling comparison of Israel’s war on Gaza to the U.S. decision to drop atomic bombs on Japan during World War II, telling Israel to “do whatever you have to do” to finish the military campaign.Speaking to NBC’s Kristin Welker on Meet the Press Sunday morning, Graham made the argument that Israel would be justified in slaughtering civilians in Gaza by likening the situation to the U.S.’s war with Japan eight decades ago. He suggest
Barron Trump won't be able to nominate his father for the Republican nomination due to prior commitments, his mother said in a statement.
Months before his arrest in Russia, U.S. Army soldier Gordon Black made a surprise video call from his overseas tour in South Korea to his 6-year-old daughter in Texas. Instead of a normal chat, however, his daughter and wife witnessed a fight break out between Black and his Russian girlfriend that became bloody, said his wife, Megan. Screaming turned to violence, with his girlfriend clawing at his face.