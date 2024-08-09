As primary election deadlines loom, there’s some local races to keep an eye on
JD Vance briskly marched up to Air Force 2, Kamala Harris’ plane, planning to give political reporters a show as he confronted the vice president uninvited on Wednesday. His power-play dreams, like most of his chaotic veep run, were immediately thwarted once he realized Harris was not present.“I just wanted to check out my future plane,” Vance told campaign reporters gathered on the tarmac in Wisconsin.He didn’t get the chance to face Harris but said that he “wanted to go say hello to the vice p
Kamala Harris has pulled ahead of Donald Trump, according to a major national poll released Thursday.A Marquette Law School Poll found Harris up, 52 percent to 48 percent, in a survey of registered voters. Among the Americans likely to actually cast ballots, her lead grew to six points: 53 percent to 47 percent, demonstrating just how successful her campaign rollout has been.With third-party candidates added to the mix, Harris remained ahead, leading with 47 percent compared to Trump’s 41 percen
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump recommitted to debating Vice President Kamala Harris after recently backing out, holding a lengthy news conference Thursday in which he taunted his new rival, boasted of his crowd on Jan. 6, 2021, and lashed out at questions about the enthusiasm her campaign has been generating.
Karoline Leavitt immediately moved the goalposts.
Donald Trump’s advisor Stephen Miller was warned he was close to “defamation” after a bizarre tirade on MSNBC suggesting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the “number one traffickers” of “girls into sex slavery on planet Earth.”Host Ari Melber stepped in after Miller launched his rant in a discussion about the aftermath of January 6.Miller, one of Trump’s top immigration advisers, said: “A lot of innocent people, have been persecuted by a corrupt system!”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily
Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Thursday that former President Trump’s “self-announced” press conference shows the GOP presidential nominee is “panicking.” In a post on the social platform X, the ex-Trump aide said she suspects the former president is frustrated by the positive press attention Vice President Harris has gotten recently and wants…
Trump ranted about bacon and China after a supporter spoke during a Fox News forum about his children's struggles to afford rent.
The GOP has been “hijacked,” said the former House speaker.
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris stopped her fans from getting too wild with their Trump bashing at a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday.On the second day of her battleground blitz with running mate Tim Walz, when she got to the point in her now-familiar stump speech about her days prosecuting predators, fraudsters and scammers, supporters, like those in Philadelphia on Tuesday, were just starting to chant “lock him up” when Harris deviated from the script.“Well, hold on,” she
UPDATE: In his first interview since dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he was “not confident at all” that there will be a peaceful transfer of power if Donald Trump loses. “He means it, all the stuff about, if we lose there will be a bloodbath,” Biden told …
Former U.S. president Donald Trump repeated a baseless claim about Justin Trudeau's parentage in an interview on Monday, suggesting that the prime minister "could be" the son of former Cuban president Fidel Castro.
The White House press secretary was asked during a press briefing about Trump's cartoonish prediction.
Former president and his allies have insisted they would accept ‘legal’ election results while promoting false claims of election fraud in 2020
The former president isn't taking well to the throngs of supporters packing events for his Democratic opponent and her new running mate
Democratic strategist James Carville said Tuesday he doesn’t think Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), former President Trump’s running mate, wants to get “within 50 miles” of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Harris’s running mate, for a vice presidential debate. In a CNN interview ahead of Harris’s first campaign event with Walz on Tuesday night, Carville…
Fit for office? To the millions of voters out there who are planning to hand the keys to the greatest country on earth over to Donald Trump, I have a question for you. If he were a plumber by trade, and you did your due diligence and did a background check and his criminal record came up, would you let this man in your house and around your family to fix your leaky faucet? I bet not.
Donald Trump’s speaking style has deteriorated over recent years in certain ways which are potential indications of cognitive decline, experts say.Speaking to Stat, experts in memory, psychology, and linguistics noted a decline in the former president’s verbal complexity since 2017 which has also been coupled with a rise in disjointed and sometimes incoherent speech patterns. While there may be several benign explanations for the changes, others are more alarming.A previous Stat analysis during
In the days before President Biden dropped out of the presidential race, a poll from Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote (APIAVote) showed a 19 percent drop in support for him among South Asian Americans. Now, with an Indian American at the top of the Democratic presidential ticket, the phones of South Asian organizers “have…
CNN’s Alayna Treene fact-checks JD Vance’s claims about Tim Walz’s military service.
OpEd: If you want to shred the Second Amendment or curb free speech, there’s a political party for you.