Primary election live results: Florida, Ohio, Arizona, Illinois and Kansas contests and maps

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting in the races for the Democratic and Republican presidential nominations happens again Tuesday, a week after President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump secured enough delegate support to become their parties’ presumptive nominees. Three states also will hold primaries for other offices as this November’s battle for control of the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House comes into sharper focus.

Biden and Trump will appear on primary ballots in four states: Arizona, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio. Trump also will appear on the ballot in Florida, which canceled its Democratic primary. Neither candidate faces strong challenges, although “None of the Names Shown” will be a ballot option for both primaries in Kansas.

The Associated Press is providing live results Tuesday night from the states voting below.

(Thumbnail image: A voter showed her "I voted" sign after casting her ballot in Chicago on Tuesday. AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)