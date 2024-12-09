Primary school to reopen after storm damage

La Houguette Primary School is due to reopen on Tuesday [BBC]

A primary school in Guernsey will reopen on Tuesday after it was closed due to damage caused by Storm Darragh.

La Houguette Primary School sustained damage over the weekend, resulting in leaks in several rooms and debris scattered across the roof and site, the States of Guernsey said.

In an update, the States confirmed the school would reopen on Tuesday, with repairs taking place in some affected areas.

It said repair work to the upper roof had begun, and would be made safe enough for the school to open while the work was completed.

Some classes would also be moving to different classrooms to avoid the areas affected by damage, the States added.

Follow BBC Guernsey on X and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

Related internet links

More on this story