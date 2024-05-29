Primary school teacher buried boyfriend like he was ‘building waste’, court told

Patrick Sawer
·5 min read
Fiona Beal pleaded guilty mid-trial at the Old Bailey to the murder of her boyfriend
Fiona Beal pleaded guilty mid-trial at the Old Bailey to the murder of her boyfriend - Northamptonshire Police/PA Wire

A primary school teacher buried her murdered boyfriend as if he was “building waste”, a court has been told.

Fiona Beal had planned to kill Nick Billingham in meticulous detail, including buying a utility knife in advance and then purchasing a spade and other burial equipment, prosecutors told an Old Bailey sentencing hearing.

Beal pleaded guilty mid-trial last month to the murder of Mr Billingham, whose partly mummified remains were discovered in their Northamptonshire garden, four and a half months after he was last seen.

She had earlier admitted manslaughter, claiming that she had experienced a “loss of control” when she killed the 42-year-old builder, adding that they had a “coercive” relationship.

The Old Bailey was told on Wednesday that the 50 year-old had lured Mr Billingham into the bedroom with the promise of sex, tied him to the bed with cable ties and stabbed him in the neck. She then hid his body and told friends and family that he had left her for another woman.

Hugh Davies KC, for the prosecution, told the court: “This was murder and no less than murder. Whatever was or was not happening in the defendant’s relationship with Nick Billingham … nothing is now contended to justify in fact or law the defendant’s actions in killing him.

Nick Billingham was tied up and stabbed in the neck by Fiona Beal
Nick Billingham was tied up and stabbed in the neck by Fiona Beal - Northamptonshire Police

“Even if the defendant was as unhappy in the relationship as she has claimed she had multiple options to end it without violence. She could have simply asked him to leave.”

But instead of relying on the support of her family and friends to find a way forward without her boyfriend, Beal “wanted the simplicity of a new life without him, the status of a victim of his supposedly running off and the house to herself,” said Mr Davies.

He told the Recorder of London, His Honour Judge Mark Lucraft KC, that Beal had “planned to execute [Billingham] and did, planned and delivered a false narrative as to his having had another affair, run off and ceasing to communicate”.

Mr Davies said Beal had “planned for and took elaborate and sustained steps over a period of weeks to conceal her crime, including disposing of his body as if it was building waste in her garden, posed as him in communications with his friends, colleagues and family”.

He added: “This was a murder with multiple aggravating features.”

Diary confession

In a diary confession later found by police Beal, using the alter-ego Tulip 22, wrote that she had lured her partner of 17 years to his death with the promise of sex, stabbing him in the neck while they were in bed together on Nov 1 2022.

He was wearing an eye mask and his hands were tied with cables as part of a sex game when she stabbed him to the right side of his neck, cutting the right jugular vein. He was still masked and tied when his partially decomposed body was discovered months later.

The killer’s journal revealed that Billingham’s last word to her as he lay dying was, “why?”.

During the hearing, Mr Davies read out a heartfelt letter Mr Billingham had written to Beal after he had an affair during their 17-year relationship.

In the letter, Mr Billingham accepted his faults and described Beal as “kind hearted”, “generous” and “the most beautiful woman in the world”.

He wrote: “I promise to never again belittle you or make you feel rubbish again.

“My body, my heart, my love has been yours since the day I met you and will be until the day I die. I love you with all my heart.”

Beal, dressed in a black cardigan and pink floral dress, listened in the dock – occasionally taking notes – as the prosecution outlined the case against her. Mr Billingham’s mother, Yvonne Valentine, sat just a few feet away, in the now empty jury box, accompanied by her husband, Russell.

In a victim witness statement read to the court Mrs Valentine told of the moment, shortly after the murder, when Beal had invited her to the house to wrap Christmas presents and have a drink, while her son’s body lay just a few feet from where she was sitting.

Mrs Valentine said: “You sat in your front room with me, having a casual chat with me, having a Christmas drink with me and the whole time, you knew that you had killed my son and buried  him only feet from where I was sat.

“I felt sad and embarrassed that my son had left you, but I shouldn’t have wasted my energy and concern on you, you had planned it all and at no point have you ever given me the same consideration or thought about the devastation you caused by killing my son.”

The court was told that expert witnesses at Beal’s trial had testified that her mental condition at the time of the murder “did not justify a finding of diminished responsibility” and that her substance abuse “may have played a greater than previously thought role in the killing”.

Beal will be sentenced when the hearing concludes after hearing mitigation on Thursday.

