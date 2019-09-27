Primary School Unites for Viking Clap to Support Raiders Before NRL Preliminary Final

A Canberra primary school united for a signature Viking clap for the Canberra Raiders ahead of their preliminary final clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Canberra on September 27.

The Australian capital city is hosting the NRL preliminary final on Friday, September 27, and the locals have been showing their team spirit. (See here, here and here.)

The Canberra team adopted the Viking thunder clap in 2016 and it has since become a regular fan moment.

The Canberra Raiders are playing for their first grand final appearance since the NRL began in 1998, and their first Australian rugby league premier competition win since 1994. Credit: Good Shepherd Primary School via Storyful