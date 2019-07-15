Prime Day 2019: Add an NFL-approved clear bag to your haul

It's happened to the best of us – you grab your tickets and head to a sporting event, only to be told the bag you're carrying with you isn't permitted inside.

NFL stadiums and golf courses on the PGA Tour are among the venues that require bags either of a certain size or that are fully transparent. If you plan to head to any football games this upcoming season (which is coming up fast!) make sure you're prepared by adding a BAGAIL clear tote bag to your Amazon Prime Day haul.





BAGAIL NFL and PGA Stadium Approved Clear Tote Bag with Zipper Closure Crossbody Messenger Shoulder Bag with Adjustable Strap, $6.79 (15% off)

The bags, which are actually pretty stylish, come in multiple colors ranging from black to green to multiple blues so you can coordinate your tote with your favorite team's uniform. The bags are all under $9 (with a 2-pack available for $12.74), making them an easy addition to your shopping cart.

This lightning deal is exclusive to Prime members and will be over at 4 p.m. Eastern time, so act fast!

Check out more of our favorite Prime Day deals below: