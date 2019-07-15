Prime Day 2019: Beat the heat with Serena Williams' favorite cooling gear

Working up a sweat during the summer months is great, as long as you don't go overboard.

It's easy to get overworked and succumb to dehydration or heatstroke when you're active under the blazing sun or elsewhere where temperatures can reach dangerous heights.

Serena Williams can relate. The tennis legend is subjected to high temperatures and direct sunlight for hours while she's on the court – but she found the perfect thing to help combat the heat.

MISSION cooling towels are an item the 23-time Grand Slam champion swears by. Williams used to be found with ice wrapped in towels around her neck, but found the cooling technology in MISSION's towels to be more effective.

And honestly, if they're good enough for the G.O.A.T., they're good enough for us.

MISSION Original Cooling Towel More



MISSION Original Cooling Towel, $8.59 (43% off)

Savings on the towels currently range from 12% off smaller towels all the way up to 72% off a large towel and lip balm set. The towels come in multiple colors and styles so you can show off your own unique look wherever you choose to work out.