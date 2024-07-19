Prime Day Might Be Over, But These Deals on Tech Products Including Apple, JBL, Sony, and More Are Still Going Strong

Even though Amazon Prime Day ended on July 17, it doesn’t mean that all of the deals did too. You can still find a ton of great items on sale on Amazon, including so many tech products from top brands including Apple, JBL, and Sony. From headphones, to speakers, to smart watches, and more, you can score these products for up to 40% off. But don’t wait any longer because we don’t know how long these deals (and items) will stick around. Here are the top 15 tech products that are still on sale post Prime Day.

No matter if you’re headed off to college or could just use a new laptop, it’s a great time to buy the Apple MacBook because it’s currently $300 off its original price. It features a 14.2 inch screen, 512GB storage space, up to 22 hours of battery life, and a choice between the M3 Pro Chip or M3 Max Chip. And if you already have a number of other Apple products, this one will blend seamlessly into your life and make it a little easier.

With an ultra-portable design, the JBL Clip is the perfect summer accessory. This waterproof and dustproof Bluetooth speaker has 10 hours of playtime on a single charge, meaning you can take it with you anywhere and keep the good vibes going.

If you’ve been eyeing the Apple AirPods Max for a while now, this is your sign to finally add them to your cart because they’re currently under $400! Reviewers say the sound quality is out of this world. And with active noise cancellation and transparency mode, you can use these headphones at home and while out and about, changing whether you want to hear what’s going on around you or be in your own little world. They also have up to 20 hours of battery life, easily pair to your phone, and memory foam ear cushions so you stay comfortable in them all day long.

You can attach these Tile Mates to anything you want to keep track of — from keys, to a wallet, or even a pet. Then when you’re looking for the item, you can use the Tile app to have the device ring if it’s in Bluetooth range or see its most recent location on a map. Even if you’re not forgetful, this is still a super helpful smart device to have on hand.

Now’s the time to get these Apple AirPods Pro because they’re at their lowest price of the year. These dust-, sweat- and water-resistant earbuds feature an H2 design that helps to cancel noise around you. And with three modes: active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and adaptive audio, you can customize your listening experience to the environment around you. Plus, you get four pairs of silicone tips so you can customize them to fit you perfectly so they don’t fall out.

Transform any TV into a smart TV with this Roku streaming stick that’s currently 42% off (making it under $30!) Simply plug it into your TV, and you’ll be able to access your favorite streaming services in minutes. Plus, it works with popular voice assistants so you can turn on your favorite shows only using your voice.

The unique design of the Sony LinkBuds makes them stand out, as they’re designed to help you stay aware of your surroundings while enjoying high-quality sound. These earbuds are perfect for those who need to stay connected to the world around them, whether at work or on the go.

Keep all of your Apple devices charged with this Belkin 3-in-1 wireless charging stand with a place for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. It’s designed to charge up to 33% faster than traditional charging methods and works for multiple Apple devices. You can place this on your nightstand to eliminate clutter and still get all your devices to 100% while you sleep.

Save 30% off this Amazon Fire TV equipped with Alexa to help you easily find, launch, and control the content you want to watch. You also receive a 6-month subscription to MGM+ with purchase.

This small yet mighty Marshall Bluetooth speaker can go just about anywhere with you - it’s dust- and water-resistant, has 15+ hours of playtime on a single charge, and a built-in microphone. You can also use the included mounting strap to hold or position the speaker anywhere.

Keep an eye on your home with this Google indoor Nest security cam that’s 30% off. It can tell the difference between a person, animal, and vehicle, and send an alert right through your phone to let you know what’s going on. Plus, it has a built-in speaker and mic, so you can hear and communicate through it.

These Marshall over-ear headphones feature up to 80+ hours of battery life, a comfortable, ergonomic fit, and a folding design that makes them easy to travel with. Plus, they can be charged wirelessly and have high-quality sound that you’ll love.

Stay on track of your fitness goals with the Fitbit Versa that’s designed with all the tools to help you succeed. You’ll get a daily readiness score, workout intensity map, all-day activity tracking, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep stats, and 40+ exercises tracking modes so you can stay on top of your process all day long.

Now’s your chance to get into the GoPro game with this HERO11 bundle that has everything you need to capture content during all your adventures. The bundle includes the HERO11 camera, two batteries, a curved adhesive mount, mounting buckle + thumb screw, USB-C cable, head strap, and a QuickClip. And it’s currently 34% off!

If your kids need some new earbuds, these Belkin Soundform Nanos are specifically designed for them. With soft silicone ear tips in five sizes (includes extra-extra small) and a max listening volume of 85dB, these will keep your kid’s ears safe while they listen to music or watch a show on their phone. They work with both Apple and Android products and have a battery life of up to 24 hours. And for 35% off, these are a steal any parent should jump on!

