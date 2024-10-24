Prime Minister ‘appalled’ by deadly attack on Turkish defence company
The Prime Minister said he was “appalled” by a terrorist attack on a Turkish defence company that left five people dead and more than 20 injured.
Authorities said suspected Kurdish militants set off explosives and opened fire at the state-run aerospace and defence company TUSAS on Wednesday.
Interior minister Ali Yerlikaya said the two attackers – a man and a woman – were killed in the incident, while at least 22 people were wounded.
I am appalled by the terrorist attack in Ankara.
We stand shoulder to shoulder with Turkey as a NATO ally and close friend.
Our thoughts are with the families of victims and all those affected.
— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 23, 2024
In a post on X on Wednesday evening, Sir Keir Starmer offered condolences to the families of the victims.
He said: “I am appalled by the terrorist attack in Ankara.
“We stand shoulder to shoulder with Turkey as a NATO ally and close friend.
“Our thoughts are with the families of victims and all those affected.”
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the attack “heinous”, while a US Embassy statement said Washington “strongly” condemned the attack.