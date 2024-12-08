Prime minister announces Bernadette McIntyre as new Saskatchewan lieutenant-governor

Jeremy Simes
·1 min read

REGINA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a new lieutenant-governor for Saskatchewan.

Bernadette McIntyre is to serve in the role, representing the King in the province.

Her duties include swearing in cabinet ministers, opening each session of the legislative assembly and providing royal assent to provincial bills.

McIntyre has held executive roles at Saskatchewan Government Insurance and Wascana Centre Authority in Regina.

She has also been a longtime community volunteer, receiving awards for her contributions in the sport of curling.

McIntyre is to replace Russ Mirasty, who served as lieutenant-governor for five years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2024.

Jeremy Simes, The Canadian Press

