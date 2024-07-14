Prime Minister condemns ‘appalling’ shooting at Donald Trump rally

Sir Keir Starmer said he was “appalled” at the shooting at a campaign rally for former US president Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.

Mr Trump, who was “safe” according to a spokesman, said on his Truth Social media platform that a bullet had “pierced” his ear before he was dragged to the ground by Secret Service agents.

The suspected gunman was killed while the Secret Service confirmed one person in the crowd had died and two others had been “critically injured”.

The Prime Minister said: “I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump’s rally and we send him and his family our best wishes.

“Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the Government “condemns all forms of political violence in the strongest terms”.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said: “As we monitor the shocking developments in Pennsylvania, our thoughts and best wishes are with President Trump – along with every victim and their families.”

President Joe Biden said he hoped to speak to Mr Trump and that “everybody must condemn” the shooting

“We cannot allow this to be happening,” Biden said. “The idea that there’s violence in America like this is just unheard of.”

World leaders joined with Sir Keir in condemning the attack, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese labelling the incident “concerning and confronting.”

He said on X: “There is no place for violence in the democratic process. I am relieved to hear reports that former president Trump is now safe.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau added that he was “sickened” by the shooting.

“It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable,” he said. M”y thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans.”

Former prime minister Liz Truss tweeted “Pray for President Trump” while ex-Conservative Home Secretary Suella Braveman described events in Pennsylvania as “appalling scenes”.

Mr Trump had been presenting a chart of border crossing numbers to the crowd then shots rang out across the crowd.

Secret service agents rushed the stage as footage from the event captured screams ringing out from the crowd.

The bangs continued as agents tended to him before Mr Trump got back up and pumped his fist before he was whisked to his motorcade to leave the venue.

Posting on Truth Social, Mr Trump said: “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.

“Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead.”

Spokesman Steven Cheung added that Mr Trump is “fine” and gives his thanks to “law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act”.