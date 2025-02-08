Prime Minister Kurti's party is out in front ahead of Kosovo's elections
The vote will determine who will lead the Kosovo side in stalled normalisation talks with Serbia, facilitated by the EU to move both states closer to joining the bloc.
The vote will determine who will lead the Kosovo side in stalled normalisation talks with Serbia, facilitated by the EU to move both states closer to joining the bloc.
Donald Trump has previously hinted he may decide to deport Prince Harry from the United States and the President of the United States has now said whether the Duke can remain in the country
On Dec. 7, 2003, Daniel Morcombe set off from his family’s home to shop for Christmas gifts, and was never seen again
DT meltdown in 3-2-1.
In a Friday video, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker seemingly throws shade at President Donald Trump, who renamed the Gulf of Mexico last month.
Democratic Rep. Val Hoyle condemned Donald Trump's billionaire buddy with an explosive metaphor.
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., released a statement in response to President Donald Trump‘s announcement Friday that he plans to fire board members and name himself chair of the iconic institution. The Center explained that while the president does have the authority to replace board members, these actions would be unprecedented—and that it had not received any direct communication about the proposed changes. “There is nothing in the Center’s statute that
"We didn't vote for my husband to lose his government career and benefits."
Buffy Sainte-Marie's Order of Canada has been terminated, nearly three decades after she was appointed in 1997.The federal government's official publication posted the notice Friday evening, indicating that Governor General Mary Simon ordered the termination of Sainte-Marie's appointment on Jan. 3.The National Post first published the story.Sainte-Marie is only the ninth person to be expelled from the Order of Canada in its more than 50-year history, the Office of the Secretary to the Governor G
"I have to be able to find my own way," the singer, who has dabbled with both country and pop music, tells PEOPLE
Another day, another completely random executive order.
The "Late Show" host might not be flying anytime soon.
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump followed through on his promise to punish South Africa by signing an executive order Friday stopping all aid to the country over what he called a human rights violation against a white minority group.
Donald Trump suggested the First Lady was willing to share him after Elon Musk declared his “straight man” love for the president on Friday. While apparently taking a break from his bid to remake the federal government, the tech billionaire confessed on X, “I love @realDonaldTrump as much as a straight man can love another man.” The amorous outburst has been viewed more than 35 million times (and counting).
Kanye West’s overnight mega-meltdown has inadvertently exposed the hard-right grift at the heart of the current MAGA wave realigning U.S. culture. The rapper, who now goes by Ye, set out to shock the world in an all-caps rant on Elon Musk’s X that was at once unhinged and yet totally calculated. Like many of those seeking to glom onto Trump’s say-anything shtick, the cynical attention-seeking desperation could be seen leaking out between the verbal bomb throwing.
BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday lashed out at what it called U.S. “coercion” after Panama declined to renew a key infrastructure agreement with Beijing following Washington’s threat to take back the Panama Canal.
Real Time host Bill Maher skewered Republican Rep. Byron Donalds over his attempt to defend President Donald Trump’s slew of rapidly mounting unconstitutional orders issued since taking office. In a panel discussion with Maher and Puck journalist Tara Palmeri, Donalds suggested that Trump deserved brownie points for not hiding his intent in comparison to previous administrations. “Donald Trump didn’t hide the ball on this. He was very clear about what he was going to do. The American people vote
More than 150 female prisoners were raped and burned to death during a jailbreak last week when fleeing male inmates set fire to a prison in Goma, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a United Nations spokesperson has said.
"'I’m so angry,' my second sister said, visibly shaking. 'I’m not kidding, I’m mad.' Our parents had been cruelest to her."
"A lot of lawyers are worried about" it, warned New York University's Ryan Goodman.
OTTAWA — Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland’s pitch to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) to allies is drawing skeptical reactions from those who say her government neglected the sector over the past decade.