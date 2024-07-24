New prime minister to be named after the Olympics: Macron

STORY: :: France's Macron hopes to name a new French prime minister after the Olympics

"My desire is, as soon as we are able to, to form a government because the country needs a government to make decisions, prepare the budget, take decisions for it. And so evidently, until mid-August, we have to be focused on the Games, then after that, based on how our discussions progress, it's my responsibility to name a prime minister and to hand that person the task of forming a government and to get the widest possible unity that will allow them to act and achieve stability."

Macron’s comments come after France's leftist New Popular Front coalition, which won the largest number of seats in parliament in elections this month, said it will propose financial crime specialist Lucie Castets as its candidate for prime minister to Macron.

Asked for comment about Castet’s candidacy, the president said the name of the prime minister mattered less that what majority he or she can obtain within the National Assembly.

Macron, in his first interview since elections in early July, acknowledged that his centrist party had lost the vote, but he declined to comment on a leftist front proposal for a new prime minister.

He ruled out resigning before his term ends.