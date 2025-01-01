Primrose Hill: Two hurt and man arrested after car 'swerves into crowd watching London New Year fireworks'

Police arrested a 40-year-old man following the incident in north London (UKNIP)

Two people have been injured and a man arrested after a car reportedly swerved towards crowds watching the New Year fireworks in London.

Video footage taken at the scene of the incident in Primrose Hill shows panicked revellers running away as police officers attended, according to the MailOnline.

Met Police officers were called to the junction of Primrose Hill Road and Regent’s Park Road shortly after midnight following reports a car had struck a pedestrian.

Police said the driver left the scene before a second pedestrian was struck.

A police spokesperson said: “At 00:13hrs on Wednesday, 1 January a vehicle was involved in a collision with a pedestrian at the junction of Regent’s Park Road and Primrose Hill Road.

“The driver failed to stop at the scene, making off along Primrose Hill Road where a second pedestrian was struck.

“Officers who were in the area as part of the New Year’s Eve policing operation located the vehicle a short distance away at the junction of Primrose Hill Road and King Henry’s Road.

“A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, causing grievous bodily harm and possession of controlled drugs.

“The pedestrian who was initially struck, a 21-year-old man, sustained minor injuries that did not require medical treatment.

“The second pedestrian who was struck, a 59-year-old man, was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital where his injuries were assessed as non-life changing.

“An investigation us under way. This is not being treated as a terrorist incident.”

It comes a year after 16-year-old Harry Pitman was stabbed to death as people gathered to watch the New Year fireworks from the top of Primrose Hill.

A 17-year-old charged with murder faces a retrial later this year after an Old Bailey trial ended with the jury unable to reach a verdict.