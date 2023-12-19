Prince Andrew invited alleged fraudster and smuggler to St James's Palace, documents reveal

Prince Andrew, Duke of York

Prince Andrew invited an alleged Turkish fraudster and a Libyan gun smuggler to St James’s Palace, according to court documents.

Selman Turk, a former Goldman Sachs banker, is being sued by a former client the Turkish millionairess Nebahat Evyap Isbilen. He is accused of stealing £40 million from her.

The Duke and Duchess of York were dragged into the complex legal battle when it was revealed that Prince Andrew, his ex-wife and their daughters, had received a series of payments totalling £1.4 million from the alleged fraudster.

Last month, The High Court heard how the Duke and Duchess had reached a settlement with Mrs Isbilen.

The Duke was introduced to Mr Turk in May or June 2019 by Tarek Kaituni, a convicted Libyan gun smuggler who had links to Colonel Gaddafi.

Selman Turk, front, and Tarek Kaituni

Documents submitted by Mrs Isbilen’s team in the closing stages of the case state that Mr Turk also attended St James’s - one of London’s oldest royal palaces - with Mr Kaituni “at Prince Andrew’s invitation”.

Mrs Isbilen, 78, hired Mr Turk to help transfer her assets out of Turkey, where her husband, a wealthy MP, is a political prisoner.

However, she went on to sue Mr Turk and various offshore companies for the missing millions and issued contempt proceedings over an alleged breach of a court order.

The Duke, Mr Turk and Mr Kaituni were said to have met again at a dinner for potential investors at Mr Turk’s South Kensington home in December 2019.

Two months later, Mr Turk and Mr Kaituni were pictured together at Frogmore House in Windsor.

Other new details revealed about the case also include the fact that Prince Andrew received “half” of a £100,000 sum which Mr Turk claimed was a payment to businessman Adrian Gleave, 52, to fund a search for “finding yoghurt production facilities in America”.

Mrs Isbilen alleged that Mr Turk, 37, had tricked her into making one payment of £750,000 to Prince Andrew after he claimed the King’s son had helped to secure her a passport.

The cash was transferred nine days after Mr Turk won an award for his digital bank business idea from Pitch@Palace - the Duke’s Dragons’ Den-style initiative at St James’s Palace.

Story continues

But when questioned in court, Mr Turk denied that the payment had any connection with his pitch - telling judge Sir Anthony Mann: “I just helped arrange the payment. It was a gift to the Duke of York for his daughter’s wedding.”

Prince Andrew, centre, shakes hands with Selman Turk at a Pitch@Palace event

He told the court that Mrs Isbilen had wanted to make the transfer.

Prince Andrew repaid the sum in March 2021 after Mrs Isbilen’s solicitors wrote to him about his dealings with Mr Turk, but has offered no explanation as to what he thought it was for.

Neither the Duke nor the Duchess are accused of wrongdoing.

A source close to the Duchess said she was “completely unaware” of the allegations made against Mr Turk when she entered into an agreement with him, “sympathised” with Mrs Isbilen and was pleased things had been “amicably resolved” with her.

Similarly, neither Princess Beatrice nor Princess Eugenie are believed to have had any knowledge of their parents’ dealings with Mr Turk, nor knowingly corresponded with him in any way.

Mr Turk denies dishonestly “misappropriating” the money. He said Mrs Isbilen decided to give Prince Andrew the money “on her own initiative” and denies all allegations made against him.

A judgement on the contempt case is expected in the coming weeks.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.