Prince Andrew 'pays £3m to stay at Royal Lodge despite King’s calls to move out'

Prince Andrew has reportedly paid more than £3m to continue staying at Royal Lodge, despite the King’s request for his his younger brother to move out.

The Duke of York, who has had his £1m per year allowance cut, has not worked as a full-time royal since allegations were made against him in connection with Jeffrey Epstein.

Although Andrew is not in royal duties, he has held onto Royal Lodge - a grade II listed estate in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire - where he lives with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

King Charles has wanted Andrew to move into the smaller Frogmore Cottage, previously occupied by Harry and Meghan before their move to the US.

Andrew has denied all allegations against him and reached an out-of-court settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre in 2022.

Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, is said to have approved a plan for the Duke to continue to pay rent on the property, according to the Sun.

This arrangement could prevent Charles from needing to take steps to evict his brother.

Andrew has lived at the Royal Lodge since the mid 2000s (AP)

The Royals these days have a frosty relationship (PA Wire)

A source told The Times: “If Andrew can pay for his own upkeep with legitimate means, then it is not an issue.

“But the King’s patience has run out when it comes to funding his brother’s lifestyle in a way which does not fit his status.”

Questions may now arise about how the Duke can afford to support himself, especially after selling a £6.6m Swiss chalet to pay his legal fees.

Aside from a limited Navy pension, he may need to seek help from his friends, his biographer Andrew Lownie has hinted.

Mr Lownie told the Times: “As the duke himself admitted in his Newsnight interview, Jeffrey Epstein introduced him to useful business contacts.

“He also developed lucrative connections in Central Asia and the Middle East during his ten years as special representative for trade and investment.

“There have long been concerns about how he has since used those contacts.

“Now he is no longer a working royal, there is far less scrutiny of his business activities — but it is an area that needs to be looked at.”

The Standard cannot confirm or verify Mr Lownie’s claims.