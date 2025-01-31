Prince Andrew told Jeffrey Epstein they 'play more soon' after claiming to cut contact

Prince Andrew messaged Jeffrey Epstein to say they would “play some more soon” two months after he claimed to have cut off contact with the paedophile, it has emerged.

The Duke of York claimed he ended his friendship with Epstein in December 2010 after the billionaire financier had been convicted of a child sex offence.

But it has now emerged Andrew wrote to Epstein in late February 2011, on the same day a notorious photograph emerged of him with 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre.

He told Epstein: "Keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon."

Prince Andrew settled a damages claim brought by Ms Guiffre, after she said she was trafficked by Epstein and told to have sex with the Royal.

He paid a reported £12 million settlement, but continues to deny the allegations and claims he has no memory of meeting Ms Guiffre.

The new message emerged in a legal battle in London between City regulator the Financial Conduct Authority and former Barclays CEO Jes Staley.

Staley was fined heavily and blocked from holding a senior financial services management position until 2023 after he was found to have lied about his relationship with Epstein.

He claimed to have cut off contact with Epstein "well before" he joined Barclays, but emails are said to show the pair were in touch until at least the run up to his appointment in 2015.

A tribunal was told emails show Epstein inviting Prince Andrew to spend time with him and Staley, and the Royal replied to say he was planning to have dinner that night with Staley in Mayfair.

On February 27, 2011, Epstein wrote to Andrew: "jes staley will be in London on next tue afternoon, if you have time”.

The Prince replied to check the date, and added: “keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon”.

The case has also looked at emails which show Lord Peter Mandelson, the Labour grandee and new UK ambassador to the US, was in touch with Epstein until at least August 2012 – after his conviction became public knowledge.

It is suspected Mandelson stayed with Epstein in New York in 2012.

He has previously said he "very much regrets ever having been introduced to Epstein”, but his connection “has been a matter of public record for some time. He never had any kind of professional or business relationship with Epstein in any form."

Epstein died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on new sex trafficking charges.

Staley’s appeal against the FCA decision is due to be heard in the Upper Tribunal in London in March.