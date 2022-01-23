Prince Edward Island logs 209 new COVID-19 cases, one virus-related death

Prince Edward Island's chief medical officer confirmed today that another Islander has died as a result of COVID-19.

Dr. Heather Morrison issued a statement saying the individual was in their 80s.

Morrison also reported 209 new cases of the disease as of this morning, bringing the active case count to 2,484.

The new cases are under investigation.

Over the past week, there have been an average of 279 new cases reported every day.

As of Sunday, there were nine people with COVID-19 recovering in hospital, including one in intensive care.

The Island has recorded a total of 6,125 infections since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2022.

The Canadian Press

