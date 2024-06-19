Prince Edward and Sophie Release Surprise Second Photo on 25th Wedding Anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are ringing in their silver anniversary

Chris Jelf From Left: Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh

Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh have issued another picture to celebrate their landmark anniversary.

On Wednesday, June 19, the day of their 25th wedding anniversary, Edward, 60, and Sophie, 59, released a new image taken by photographer Chris Jelf, plus a personal message. The shot showed the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh sharing a smile and holding hands as they sat together on outdoor steps with flowers around them. It appeared to be taken during the same portrait session as the image released on the eve of their anniversary.

"We are so grateful for the many kind and lovely messages we have received on our Silver Wedding Anniversary. Wishing everyone who is celebrating their own anniversaries a special day too," read the image's caption, which was signed "Edward & Sophie."

The signatures meant that the message came directly from the couple. Prince William and Kate Middleton also use the move on social media, and are known to sign personal posts with the initials of their first names, William and Catherine.

Chris Jelf From Left: Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh

The surprise second photo followed the shot that Prince Edward and Sophie shared on June 18, the day before their anniversary. The first photo, also taken by Jelf, showed Edward and Sophie posing close together in the gardens of Bagshot Park. The photographer captured the snap on June 10 at the country royal residence about 10 miles south of Windsor, where the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh live.

After five years of dating, Prince Edward and Sophie announced their engagement in January 1999 and married that June at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Queen Elizabeth conferred her youngest son with the title, the Earl of Wessex, on his wedding day, making his bride Her Royal Highness, the Countess of Wessex.

Chris Jelf From Left: Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh

The couple went on to welcome two children, Lady Louise Windsor, 20, and James, Earl of Wessex, 16, who inherited his father's title last year. In March 2023, King Charles conferred the Duke of Edinburgh title created for his late father, Prince Philip, onto Prince Edward on his 59th birthday. The shift made Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh, and sentimentally connected her to Queen Elizabeth, who went by the title after she married Prince Philip in 1947 and before her sudden accession in 1952.

Edward and Sophie have stepped up in recent years as key members of the royal family. The ranks of working royals has significantly slimmed down in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocating to the U.S. in 2020, as well as Prince Andrew's "step back from public duties" amid his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

As King Charles and Princess Kate also undergo cancer treatment this year, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are further among the royals who have helped represent the monarchy.

Chris Jackson/Getty From Left: Prince George, Prince William, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and Lady Louise Windsor at Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024

On June 15, the couple stepped out to attend Trooping the Colour with their daughter, Lady Louise. Cameras caught Sophie's warm gesture towards her nephew, Prince William, 41, as she placed her hand on his back as the royals retreated back into Buckingham Palace following their classic appearance to see the Red Arrows flypast.

On June 17, Sophie and William's bond was again on display when they shared a chat after the Order of the Garter service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the Prince of Wales traveled by carriage with her and Edward.

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty From Left: Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh at the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2024

