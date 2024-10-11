Prince George Was Born to Be King, but Apparently Has His Heart Set on Another Surprising Career Before That Happens

“That’s what I want to do when I grow up!” the 11-year-old reportedly said while in Norfolk with mom Kate Middleton

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Prince George of Wales looks on prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany

Prince George will be on the throne someday, but might also have a turn at another career before that happens.

According to the Daily Mail, Desmond MacCarthy, who owns Norfolk’s Wiveton Hall Cafe, said that when George was shown the wood-fired pizza oven in the cafe, he reportedly exclaimed, “That’s what I want to do when I grow up!”

Prince George, 11, visited the cafe with a group that included his mother, Kate Middleton. “They came here with their friends, because Sandringham isn’t that far away,” MacCarthy said.

In addition to Sandringham (where the royal family typically spends Christmas), Kate and Prince William also have a country home, Anmer Hall, nearby.

“He’s a sweet boy,” MacCarthy said of George.

PA Images/INSTARimages The Prince of Wales and Prince George watch from the box during day four of the second Ashes test match at Lord's on July 1, 2023

Related: Prince George Enjoys Pizza with Dad Prince William at London Cricket Match

The Wales family are known to enjoy pizza — George himself was even seen eating a slice in 2023 while watching a cricket match that July. In 2018, Princess Kate said that her eldest two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, now 9, love making pizza dough (Prince Louis, now 6, was born that year). In 2019, while at a royal engagement, she revealed her favorite pizza topping was bacon, Hello! reports, and last year, during a joint visit to Wales, Kate and William, both 42, ordered 12 pizzas to thank volunteers at Dowlais Rugby Club.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales visit the Dowlais Rugby Club where members of the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team typically go to relax and socialise on the first day of their 2 day visit to Wales on April 27, 2023

The family also makes homemade pizzas, and, while preparing food for the Commonwealth Big Lunch in 2018, Kate said while at St. Luke’s Community Centre that pizza was their favorite meal. “I’ve done that with George and Charlotte — making pizza dough,” she said, per Tatler. “They love it because they can get their hands messy.”

Speaking of messy, during an outing with military personnel in 2018, Kate teased William and his messy pizza habit, calling her husband a “nightmare” for eating pizza on their couch. Spotting the bright yellow couches in the room, William teased, “Keep the pizza off the sofas!” to which Kate playfully responded, “You’re a nightmare with that!”

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis apparently love to cook, the now Princess of Wales said during a visit to Lavender Primary School in 2019 (when she was still the Duchess of Cambridge). “She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her,” said Matthew Kleiner-Mann, the school’s headmaster. They made cheesy pasta the other day. One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff.”

Getty Images Kate Middleton smiling while looking at Prince William alongside Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George on the Buckingham Palace balcony During Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024

During an interview on BBC Radio 1 in 2023, Princess Kate revealed that, when it’s her turn to cook dinner, she goes for “a curry or teriyaki salmon, something like that,” she said. Prince William interjected that he “can’t do too much spice,” and that when his wife cooks, she has to add the flavor “in gently, because otherwise I get too sweaty. It’s not a nice sight!”

Kate also explained to Mary Berry in 2021 that she likes to make a cake for each of her three kids’ birthdays, saying that “It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ‘til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”

Unfortunately for George, he won’t be able to work at the Wiveton Hall Cafe specifically — it’s closing next month after 17 years in business. But, as Robert Hardman wrote in his book King Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, Prince George — unlike his grandfather King Charles before him — might have more freedom in his path before he takes up full-time royal duties someday.

“Whereas Charles III had his future mapped out without consultation, Prince William had a significant degree of autonomy in his choice of university education, his engagement with the armed forces and his introduction to regular royal duties,” Hardman wrote. “He is determined that Prince George should have a similar if not greater involvement in the way he develops his own royal role.”

Karwai Tang/WireImage Prince George of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England

Related: Prince William Hints at How Prince George May Follow in His and Prince Harry's Footsteps

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince George has also long been fascinated with flying — even reportedly beginning flying lessons! — and his father Prince William told guests at a Buckingham Palace garden party in May that his eldest is a “potential pilot in the making.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.