Prince George can't contain his excitement at soccer game with Prince William and Kate Middleton: Watch!

Royally obsessed!

Prince George's love of soccer (or, as the Brits would say, football!) was on full display over the weekend when he attended a match between the Aston Villa and Norwich Ciity at Carrow Road in Norwich, cheering on William's favorite team Aston Villa alongside his sister, Princess Charlotte, and parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

In photos taken during the match, the 6-year-old royal was visibly entranced by the action on the field, getting very animated and talking sweetly with his father.

During the match's telecast, a clip of George's adorable reactions was shown and it's being called "brilliant footage" by royal watchers online. At one point, William hilariously had to calm his oldest son down because he was getting maybe a little bit too excited.





Prince George had a great time cheering on Villa today.



Brilliant footage 👍 pic.twitter.com/OcdXPw7skM



— Harry McCann (@TheHarryMcC) October 5, 2019

William and Kate's official Kensington Royal Instagram account also shared the viral clip, garnering almost 4 million views in less than two days.

While Kate and Charlotte were at the sporting event, as well, it appears as though Prince Louis, 18 months, stayed home. Much to the Cambridges' delight, Aston Villa won the match 5-1.

This isn't the first time that George's love of soccer has been shown off by the royal family: Over the summer, photos from the pint-sized royal's 6th birthday portraits -- which were taken by his mom! -- were shared online, and George chose to wear the official England National Soccer Team jersey in two of them.

See his birthday portraits below:



