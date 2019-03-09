Prince George and Princess Charlotte Are Mastering Their First Competitive Sport

From ELLE

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are growing up. George turns 6 this July, and Charlotte will have four candles on her cake in April. As the young royals grow, so do their personalities-and the list of their hobbies and skills. Charlotte and George both have a grasp on Spanish , thanks to their nanny, and Charlotte already has an apparent deep love for dancing, specifically ballet. But it looks like she and her brother are working on mastering yet another ability.

Per Hello! Magazine , Kate Middleton and Prince William still have their tots enrolled at Hurlingham Club in Fulham, London, where Charlotte began taking lessons nearly two years ago. The royal parents reportedly enrolled their young daughter in classes at the club before she even turned 3, according to a report from Business Insider in late 2017. But now that she’s got a couple more years of life behind her, Charlotte seems to have taken to the sport.

It’s no surprise that Charlotte and her brother are taking regular lessons at the club and have a knack for swinging the racket. Their mother is known for her sporty past as a child and teen and played tennis in heeled booties just last fall.

The Duchess has joined in. Hard to resist, really! pic.twitter.com/9xVyYsndwX - Ellis Whitehouse (@E_Whitehouse293) October 30, 2018

Per Hello!, the royal siblings are also seen scampering around the club’s playground, which has a toddler zone (they might be perfecting their serves, but they’re still kids!).

