Prince George RCMP find body of 28-year old woman

Prince George RCMP say 28-year old Brittany Jean Schram, who was reported missing on Jan. 10, 2024, has sadly been located deceased.

"Although a full determination has yet to be made, RCMP do not believe that criminality was involved in the woman's sudden death," notes a press release.

"The RCMP offers its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," they added.

Schram had been missing for over two months, and RCMP had turned the matter over to their serious crime unit, in addition to seeking the public's assistance in their search.

Tom Summer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alaska Highway News