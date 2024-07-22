Prince George wears cute friendship bracelet in new photo taken by mother Kate to celebrate 11th birthday

A smiling Prince George photographed by his mother, the Princess of Wales (The Princess of Wales)

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a sweet picture of Prince George, taken by his mother, to mark his 11th birthday.

The black and white picture was posted on the royal couple’s social media accounts on Monday morning with the message: “Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!”

The future King looked smart and grown up in the shot captured by Kate at Windsor earlier this month.

The picture shows a smartly-dressed prince sitting on a bench as he smiles at the camera. He is seen wearing a friendship bracelet on his left arm.

He is shown sitting and smiling at the camera, dressed in an open-necked white shirt and dark blazer and wearing a friendship bracelet on his left wrist.

Kensington Palace declined to reveal who gave the prince the bracelet, which he was spotted wearing when he joined his father at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, last weekend to support England in the Euro 2024 final.

A busy few weeks for the prince has also seen him and his nine-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte, join William at a Taylor Swift concert at Wembley Stadium at the end of June to celebrate their father's 42nd birthday.

The royals were pictured smiling with the US singer in a backstage selfie while Swift's boyfriend, American footballer Travis Kelce, said the royal children were "an absolute delight".

George, second in line to the throne, also joined other members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to celebrate the King's official birthday in June.

Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!



📸 The Princess of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/Tybyz7Z8cs — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 22, 2024

It was his mother's first public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

George had earlier joined Kate, Charlotte and his six-year-old brother Prince Louis in a carriage as they travelled down The Mall for the traditional Trooping the Colour ceremony.

George and his father presented the FA cup to winners Manchester United at Wembley in May.

The young prince shook hands with both teams, exchanged a few words with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and also spoke briefly with former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson following the full-time whistle.

Prince George and the Prince of Wales applaud ahead of the Euro 2024 final at Olympiastadion in Berlin (PA Wire)

William is president of the Football Association and a passionate Aston Villa fan, and has taken George to the club's matches on multiple occasions this year, with the young prince often sporting the team's scarf.

In April, they watched Aston Villa's match against Lille in the Europa Conference League quarter-finals - their first public outing since Kate's cancer diagnosis announcement.

Prince George Alexander Louis was born in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, London, at 4.24pm on July 22 2013, weighing 8lb 6oz.

He made his debut in front of the world's media on the hospital steps one day later, wrapped in a white merino wool shawl, cradled in his mother's arms.

He will be the 43rd monarch since William the Conqueror to wear the crown if he follows the reigns of his grandfather, the King, and then his father, William.

Last year, George's 10th birthday was marked by the release of a previously unseen picture taken by photographer Millie Pilkington.