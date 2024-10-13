Prince George's Uncle Mike Tindall Says the Young Royal 'Loves His Football,' Reveals His Favorite Team

"He’s passionate about Aston Villa, too. Wherever he is, he’ll sit down and watch that game," Tindall said

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty (2) Mike Tindall; Prince George

Mike Tindall shares a love of football with his nephew Prince George.

In a new interview with The Telegraph published on Saturday, Oct. 12, the former professional rugby player, who is married to Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall, offered some insight into 11-year-old George's passion for the sport.

"George loves his football. I’ve played numerous times in the garden with him," Mike, 45, told the outlet. "He’s passionate about [Premier League team] Aston Villa, too. Wherever he is, he’ll sit down and watch that game."



Sharon Moore/Bav Media/Shutterstock Mike Tindall and Prince George in 2023

Mark also noted that George's entire family is passionate about sport. "They’re just a family who love sport. Catherine loves her running," he said, referring to Kate Middleton.

Mike — whose podcast The Good, the Bad & the Rugby with James Haskell and Alex Payne is just shy of its 300th episode — is releasing a book called The Good, the Bad & the Rugby: Unleashed on Oct. 24. Ahead of the book's publication, Mike shared these tidbits about his royal in-laws.

George's interest in football is evident. The young royal's father, Prince William, took him to his first match in 2019 to see Aston Villa take on Norwich City.

In April 2023, the pair were photographed at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, watching Aston Villa play Nottingham Forest.

Prince William, 42, shared earlier this year that his eldest son is "loving" watching Aston Villa while attending a game against French team Lille on April 11. More recently, the two attended the FA Cup final at London's Wembley Stadium in May to watch Manchester City face off against Manchester United.



Jean Catuffe/Getty Prince George and Prince Williams react during a game in July 2024

In addition to football, Prince George has also taken up scuba diving as a hobby, according to his dad.

"George loves scuba diving. He's 11 years old. We took him under thinking he would freak out. He absolutely loves it. It's just introducing him to the world of water," the Prince of Wales said, per Hello!.



