Prince Harry Bonds with Invictus Games Competitors at Team U.K. Launch

At his latest royal engagement, Prince Harry made sure that all attention was placed firmly on the Invictus Games’ competitors during a Team U.K. unveiling event today. “This is all about you guys—that’s what matters,” he told the 65-strong team of wounded, injured, and sick military personnel and veterans who will represent Great Britain at next year’s Netherlands competition.

“He wanted to listen and make time for everyone,” Zimbabwe–born hopeful and military veteran Bruce Falkenberg, 42, tells BAZAAR.com. “He’s one of the lads, he’s got that nice charisma ’bout him, he’s easygoing, you can have a laugh, have a joke, he gets you.”

And there were plenty of new stories to hear: Eighty-nine percent of this year’s U.K. athletes are brand-new competitors to the games, which Harry launched in 2014. All 65 athletes, including Invictus Games’ first-ever female captain, Rachel Williamson, gathered at London’s Honourable Artillery Company for an official photo reveal with the Duke of Sussex. The upcoming competition, taking place May 9-16, 2020, in the Netherlands, will mark the fifth installment of the Invictus Games. More than 500 competitors from 19 countries are expected to participate.

Traveling from Windsor to central London for the October 29 event in heavy traffic meant that Harry was a little delayed for his 9:05 a.m. arrival, but he left his car in high spirits, running over to greet the team for their first group photograph together. “What time do you call this?!” he joked of his lateness, tapping his watch.

“He immediately put everyone at ease,” Lynsey Kelly, a former Royal Air Force Movements Controller who spent time chatting with Harry, tells BAZAAR.com. It’s the 35-year-old’s first time competing in the games, which is already a proud moment after recovering from mental health struggles.

“In late 2017, I was really quite unwell with my mental health as a result of the pain from bilateral anterior compartment syndrome, suffering from a foot crush injury and problems with my back due to the nature of work that I did,” she explains. “After being medically discharged in 2010, I felt lost, like a hamster in a wheel, running but going nowhere. By 2017, I was working for the Ministry of Defence but unwell, I had those kind of feelings where you think, If I don’t wake up in the morning, would that even be a problem?’”

