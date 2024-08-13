Prince Harry’s Chief of Staff Quits After Just Three Months

Prince Harry’s Chief of Staff has quit his job after just three months, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

The paper quoted a source as saying, “Josh Kettler is no longer working for them.”

News of Kettler’s departure comes just days before Harry and Meghan are due to fly to Colombia for a four day tour of the country, despite no longer being official representatives of the royal family.

Kettler’s departure will reinforce a damaging narrative that Harry and Meghan struggle to hold on to staff. Previous employees of the couple in the U.K. were said to have banded together in a group they half-jokingly called the “Sussex Survivors Club.”

Meghan was accused of bullying by her former aide, Jason Knauf, who complained in an official letter to a superior that she “always” had someone “in her sights.” Meghan dismissed the allegations as a smear. A report into her alleged bullying at the palace was never published.

The timing of Kettler’s departure will come as a particular blow to Harry and his wife as Kettler would have accompanied the couple on their trip to Colombia this week, having been by their side during their recent trip to Nigeria.

The Mail says that “the total number of staff the Sussexes have lost since they married in 2018 is said to be at least 18.”

One former member of staff was quoted by the Mail as saying: “What may be most telling is that the entire time I worked there, I don’t think I heard a single current or former employee on their staff say they would take the job again if given the chance.”

Harry’s office has been contacted for comment.

