Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan encourage aid for Los Angeles wildfires victims

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are shining a light on the Golden State in its hour of need.

Amid the raging wildfires in Los Angeles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a statement on their official website encouraging the public to lend a helping hand to victims of the California firestorm.

Firefighters continue to battle multiple deadly wildfires on Thursday that erupted across Los Angeles since Tuesday. At least five fires were active in LA County, scorching more than 40 square miles across the region, according to Cal Fire. The Palisades Fire in the coastal Pacific Palisades community and the Eaton Fire, located east in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, remained the largest blazes with 0% containment.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said it was too early to provide a death toll. He said almost 180,000 people have been ordered to evacuate, and another 200,000 face evacuation warnings.

Following their statement, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan offered a list of resources for those "compelled to help" in humanitarian relief efforts. They highlighted the work of several relief organizations, such as Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen, Cal Fire, Animal Wellness Foundation, Airbnb and Baby2baby.

The Sussexes also encouraged their followers to open their homes to displaced fire victims, as well as donate "clothing, children's toys (and) clothing, and other essentials."

"If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do," Harry and Meghan added. "And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbors to see if they need help evacuating."

After stepping down from their senior royal roles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California in March 2020. Following a three-month stay in an LA County estate, widely reported to have been borrowed from media mogul Tyler Perry, the couple moved to a Santa Barbara residence in July of that year.

Hollywood is also feeling the brunt of the fiery conditions. On Tuesday, movie premieres were canceled due to "safety concerns around heightened wind activity and fire outbreaks," and come Wednesday, more event cancellations were announced as other celebrities reported they had lost their homes entirely.

Stars such as Paris Hilton, James Woods, Cameron Mathison, Billy Crystal and Tina Knowles are among the famous faces who've been displaced by the wildfires.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis announced Thursday a $1 million gift to those impacted by the natural disaster, writing on Instagram that she is "in communication with Governor (Gavin) Newsom and Mayor (Karen) Bass and Senator (Adam) Schiff as to where those funds need to be directed for the most impact."

"As the fire still rages on and @calfire @losangelesfiredepartment and all the available first responders and agencies involved in fighting fire and saving lives are still hard at work and neighbors and friends are banding together to save each other, my husband and I and our children have pledged $1 million from our Family Foundation to start a fund of support for our great city and state and the great people who live and love there," Curtis wrote.

Contributing: Jay Stahl, Brendan Morrow, Thao Nguyen, John Bacon, Jeanine Santucci and Maria Puente, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan encourage aid for LA wildfires victims