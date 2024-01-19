Prince Harry 'found out about King's prostate diagnosis in media'

Prince Harry is said to have learned about his father’s medical condition from the media rather than Buckingham Palace.

The royal, who now lives in California with his family, was sent a message by the Palace about the King’s prostate diagnosis but reportedly had already seen news reports.

Harry and his wife Meghan have so far not commented on the King’s condition, which will see him go into hospital next week to be treated for an enlarged prostate.

Harry is also said to have only heard of his grandmother, the Queen’s death from a news alert while flying up to Scotland to join the family at her bedside.

It comes as the Princess of Wales was spending her fourth day in hospital after successful abdominal surgery. She was visited by her husband the Prince of Wales yesterday at the London Clinic.

The future Queen was admitted to the private hospital on Tuesday. Kensington Palace said the surgery was planned.

She is said to be “doing well” but could remain at the clinic for a fortnight and is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.

Kensington Palace announced the news of Kate’s surgery on Wednesday, with Buckingham Palace triggering a double royal health scare when 90 minutes later it revealed the King was to be treated in hospital.

The Prince of Wales visited the Princess of Wales in hospital this week (PA Wire)

Heir-to-the-throne William has stepped back from official duties for several weeks to juggle looking after children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and caring for his wife.

The family live in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park and will be supported by staff, including nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. With the King being treated for his benign condition next week, it means three of the most senior royals will be away from official duties in the coming weeks

Prince Harry, whose controversial accusations have left the royals reeling, and the disgraced Duke of York remain in the line of succession but both have stepped down as working royals.

The slimmed-down monarchy has been put under pressure in a way not seen so far during Charles’s reign. Joe Little, of Majesty magazine, said the health troubles have compounded the problem facing the small band of working royals.

Story continues

He said: “The working members of the royal family have been under pressure to maintain the level of engagements undertaken by a much larger team in years gone by.

“Suddenly removing three of the most senior players because of health issues compounds the problem considerably, but at least the King will be out of action for only a relatively short period.”

The Queen is still carrying out engagements, joining the Princess Royal, Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.