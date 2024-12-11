Prince Harry Joins Christmas Party for Bereaved Military Children: 'You've Got People Who Love You'

The Duke of Sussex took part in a virtual holiday party with Scotty’s Little Soldiers on Tuesday, Dec. 10

Prince Harry is sending some holiday love to bereaved military children.

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, the Duke of Sussex, 40, joined a virtual Christmas party for 280 children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent in the British armed forces.

During the party hosted by Scotty’s Little Soldiers, Harry shared his memories of Christmas and took part in a Q&A with some of the young guests. The charity says the holiday season can be a particularly tough and challenging time for military families who have lost someone on active duty.

“It’s okay to feel however you feel at Christmas," Harry — whose mother Princess Diana died in 1997 when he was just 12 — told the party, which included young people and families from as far afield as Germany, Thailand and Australia.

"Some people will be celebrating and happy, other people feel reflective, some people will be sad, and maybe you’ll experience every single one of these emotions and that’s absolutely fine.”

“Remember you’ve got each other, you’ve got Scotty’s and you’ve got the people that love you," added Harry, who is the Global Ambassador for Scotty's Little Soldiers.



Scotty's Little Soldiers Prince Harry appears on screen for a virtual party for Scotty's Little Soldiers on Dec. 10, 2024

At the party, hosted by experienced party planners Sharky and George, the military children enjoyed a series of interactive games, including building towers with cushions and making snowmen out of toilet paper.

Six members of Scotty’s also joined Harry in answering some questions, something the charity says helped strengthen the feeling of community. The questions ranged from seasonal fun to serving with the military and what it’s like to be bereaved, a spokesperson for the charity said in a release.

Taking part in the questions session alongside Harry was Bethan, 23, whose father David Coomber, died while serving with the Royal Corps of Signals in 2011.

“It was great to have so many members of Scotty’s together," Bethan said after the party, per the release. "The games were good fun and helped everyone feel involved. I felt a real connection with Prince Harry.”

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2017

“The party was upbeat and in no way somber, but Prince Harry reminded us that he understands what we have all been through and that it’s okay to feel a mixture of emotions," she added. "He also made it clear to us that he is part of the Scotty’s community and proud to support us, which means a lot.”

Nikki Scott, who founded Scotty’s in 2010, following the death of her husband Cpl. Lee Scott in Afghanistan, added in a statement, “Christmas can be a difficult time for bereaved children and young people, but this event reminded our members that they are part of a community that cares and understands.”

Anwar Hussein/Getty Prince Harry, left, with his late mother Princess Diana in May 1995

“At Scotty’s, we organize a number of in-person events, but having this party virtually meant that it was open to all our members. Events, whether in-person or virtual, help remind our members that they aren’t alone. We also find that after events, families are more likely to get in touch and ask for help if they are struggling."

She added, “Prince Harry has been a massive supporter of Scotty’s for a number of years and having him at our virtual Christmas party made it really special and memorable for our members.”

Scotty’s provides a range of services to its members around the world, including 1:1 bereavement support sessions, which can make a huge difference to a family. It has supported over 730 bereaved military children and young people and it estimates that each year 2,100 children are newly bereaved of a parent who served in the British military.

Chris Jackson/Getty Prince Harry on his last visit to the U.K. for his WellChild charity, in Sept. 2024

It is aiming for a long-term goal of supporting over 1,000 young people annually by 2030.

Scotty’s is one of several U.K. organizations that Harry has kept in contact with since he left the U.K. and stopped being a working member of the royal family.

A source has confirmed to PEOPLE that Harry, Meghan Markle, 43, and children Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, will spend the holiday in the U.S. They have not been invited to the royal family's Christmas gathering at Sandringham, Norfolk.

